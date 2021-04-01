No soft signal in Indian Premier League 2021

The new season of cricket's Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on April 9, will see revised playing conditions with the focus on two key elements - the on-field soft signal and playing time for each innings.

According to Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has removed the soft signal rule and also said teams should finish the 20th over in 90 minutes as a measure to control the duration of the matches.

Earlier, the rule was that the 20th over was supposed to start by the 90th minute.

The report quoted a circular which has been sent to all the eight teams informing them about the changes.

"As a measure to control the match timings, the 20th over in each innings is now included in 90 minutes, earlier the 20th over was to start on or before the 90th minute," the BCCI said in the circular.

With regard to the soft-signal rule, the BCCI said the on-field umpire's signal will not have any bearing on the decision of the third umpire.

"The third umpire shall determine whether the batsman has been caught, whether the delivery was a bump ball or if the batsman wilfully obstructed the field. In case of a fair catch, the third umpire will use all the technological support available to him. The third umpire shall communicate his decision," the circular read.

During the recent Twenty 20 International series against England, India's captain Virat Kohli questioned the logic of the on-field soft signal and wanted the authorities to take a look at the concept.

"There was an instance during the Test series when I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and he clearly caught the ball but he wasn't sure so we went upstairs. If it is a half and half effort and the fielder is in doubt, there is no way the umpire from square leg can see it clearly," said Kohli.

"The soft signal becomes that important and it becomes tricky. Where there should be conclusive proof? I don't know why there can't be an 'I don't know' call with the umpires as well. It is similar to umpire's call."

The BCCI has also amended the short run rule. Now the third umpire can check the on-field umpire's call on a short run and can overturn the original decision.

The short-run decision became a huge debating point last year in the match between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Delhi Capitals. The Punjab management made an official complaint after they ended up on the losing side.

Indo-Asian News Service