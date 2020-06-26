Olympic medal hopeful eyes return to professional boxing

The lockdown has been difficult for most athletes, but it has hit Indian boxer Vikas Krishan especially hard.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist gets his adrenaline rush from sparring with opponents, be it during training or in the ring.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left him alone and unable to follow a routine that he has developed and stuck to for more than a decade.

As a temporary measure, he has got his family involved in his effort to keep agile and fit.

"I love playing chess, so I taught my parents the game," Vikas told the Hindustan Times. "I thought why not find some opponents at home."

The 28-year-old welterweight, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March, has also been making the most of his time with his three children, teaching them ludo and swimming with them in his farmhouse in Bhiwani, Haryana.

His father, however, has been handed the most difficult task of helping him during his boxing training. "I have a skipping rope, punching pads and dumb-bells. My father is helping me out," said Vikas. "I have taught him how to hold the punching pads. He helps me practise.

"My son helps while I'm working on my footwork. Getting your family to help you work out is encouraging and something everyone must try."

The Haryana Police deputy superintendent is keen to iron out weaknesses before the Olympics come around next year. For his third appearance at the Games, Vikas has also been taking the help of the mirror - to check his body positioning.

"It helped me understand that my body moves up while punching, which gives my opponents an opportunity to counter-attack," he told The Times of India. "I am working on my reflexes and making sure my body stays low while I punch."

Vikas participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics without success. He hopes to be third time lucky in Tokyo, even though the postponement of the Games has affected his momentum.

"The bright side is that it gives me one more year to prepare. I can make myself stronger and thus harder to beat," he said.

For the past three months, since he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics' 69kg category, Vikas has been training at his farmhouse in Bhiwani.

He was initially delighted that he could be with his family, but now restlessness has crept in. He badly wants to win a medal in Tokyo, but feels that his training has not been adequate. "I do normal practice inside our house, but it is not proper training," he told The Times of India. "I mostly run in our farm. But I am missing sparring and landing my punches."

He feels it will take a lot of hard work and time to reach the level where he was before the coronavirus-enforced break. "I was staying with a friend for one month, who is also a boxer, and we did our training together," he said. "But then training at home isn't the same.

"Every athlete is different and their bodies are different. I would need a month-and-a-half to return to my previous best and then can go for professional fights."

Vikas had a stint in American professional boxing last year, when he won both his bouts - the first through a knockout and the second by a unanimous decision. He feels the overseas outing has given him immense confidence in his abilities and he is now better equipped to take on pugilists in the amateur arena.

"Professional boxing helped me a lot in winning the place (in Tokyo)," he said. "I was able to defeat Asian No. 3 5-0. "Olympic spot I had won in 2012 and 2016 as well, but this time professional boxing helped me a lot as my confidence level was altogether on a different level. That is why I want to go back to professional boxing."

He believes international flights will resume soon and he can go back to the United States and take part in professional bouts.

