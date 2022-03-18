Olympic wrestler trains fellow inmates

Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar, incarcerated at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi in connection with a murder case, is now working as a fitness and wrestling coach for prison inmates, officials said last Sunday. Six inmates have already joined the fitness classes and get training thrice a week.

The Indian was arrested in May last year, along with his associates, for allegedly beating and killing young wrestler Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

Prison authorities said they had planned to include the wrestler in sports and other recreational activities last year, but the increase in Covid-19 cases meant it never materialised.

With cases declining this year, officials said they encouraged Sushil and others to indulge in sports, wrestling and other activities such as painting and singing.

Initially, Sushil trained alone, while other prisoners, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, would seek tips and train with him.

The authorities later asked Sushil to help other inmates. "Around a dozen inmates in Tihar said they wanted fitness and wrestling coaching from Kumar. This has just started for those who are interested. A batch of six inmates is learning for now. We hope more inmates will join soon," said a senior officer.

The Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet against Sushil and the other accused in the murder case. A total of 17 people were arrested after Dhankar's friends lodged a complaint against Sushil and other wrestlers.

The police have said that the murder was a "conspiracy" by Sushil because of an alleged property dispute with Dhankar.

Indo-Asian News Service