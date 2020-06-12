Online speed chess whiz

Nihal Sarin has quickly forged a reputation as an online chess whiz.

It is very difficult to beat the 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster in the sport's "bullet games".

Last Friday, he took on Norwegian four-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in one-minute shootouts. At the end of the series, the score read: Carlsen 19, Sarin 13.

A week earlier, Sarin defeated Carlsen in a blitz game, where each player had three minutes to work out their moves, reported the Indian Express.

Given the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, players and fans have taken to bullet and blitz chess.

These styles of chess are now highly popular as teen hopefuls like Sarin can play against top Grand Masters by merely logging on and making a face-off request.

The Indian's latest encounter with Carlsen happened on Lichess, an open-source chess server run by a non-profit organisation and powered by volunteers.

FIDE, the game's governing body, is yet to award ratings for online chess.

But Carlsen reckons Sarin is "one of the best blitz players around".

The highly rated chess.com has ranked the Kerala boy at No. 3 in bullet chess after 15,431 games.

"It would be fun if online goes mainstream," Sarin told the Indian Express. "I just saw him (Carlsen) online, so I sent a challenge."

The teenager estimates that in recent years he has played close to 200 bullet games against 29-year-old Carlsen and won a fourth of them.

Last November, Sarin held former world champion and legendary Russian chess player Anatoly Karpov 2-2 in a four-game rapid and blitz challenge match in Cap d'Adge, a resort off France's Mediterranean coast, reported Sportstar.

Veteran Indian Grandmaster Praveen Thipsay believes that Sarin, the youngest Indian ever and the third youngest player in the world to breach the 2600 Elo mark, is excelling in quick-fire chess because he has "lightning-fast" control of the mouse.

Elo is a method to calculate the relative skill levels of players in chess. Most Grand Masters are in the 2500 to 2700 range.

Sarin currently has a 2620 rating.

"New-age players have an expertise of not wasting time in moving the mouse and also sharper reflexes because they have been playing online more regularly," said Thipsay.

"Some tournaments have three-minute games, some one-minute, so a fraction of a second makes a lot of difference.

"I take one second to make the move, so generally I don't have any leftover time. Players like Sarin, after 10 moves, have accumulated five seconds. This means they are making a move in half a second."

Sarin, who took his early steps by taking on anyone he could spot on chess forums, developed a different training method compared with previous generations.

When presented with a new opening or variation, he goes online and plays against several players to figure it out instead of sitting over a board and analysing each move with a coach. "Online is primarily how I learnt almost everything about chess," he told the Indian Express. "I get to test and learn the concepts first-hand.

"When you are about to make a move in a real game, you see things in those moments that will never occur to you while you are thinking or training for hours… I just love doing it this way."

Coach and manager Priyadarshan Banjan said: "Mostly, he just plays and then analyses in his head and discusses with his training partners. That is his form of analysis."

Sarin has also benefited from upgraded chess engines, which are computer programs that analyse the game.

"When you analyse with an engine's help at a young age, you develop a style that is more mathematical and engine-like," said Thipsay

"Nihal has been benefiting from the improved standard of the engines," he added.

Indian Grand Master Srinath Narayanan, Sarin's training partner, said that in speed games the ability to come up with good moves in a second is important.

"Sarin and (the Iranian) Firouzja are the flagbearers of this generation because they have extensive online experience and played more than 50,000 games," he said.

Sarin believes he will have no problems competing with Carlsen, who is the world No. 1 and has an Elo rating of 2875, face to face.

"There will be a difference in setting and surroundings, that is all. At the end of the day, we are making similar moves," he said.

India's first Grand Master and world champion Viswanathan Anand believes Sarin has the makings of a world champion.

"Going by the evidence so far, I would not rule it out," Anand told the Press Trust of India last year.

"It's a long journey forward... He's not fully there, but he's a huge talent."

Indo-Asian News Service