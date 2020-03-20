Opener drives Singapore to the top

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

When Singapore's coach Dav Whatmore asked Sidhant Singh to open the batting during a practice match against a team from Pakistan at the Indian Association (IA) ground last month, the 20-year-old readily agreed.

"I always liked batting," said Sidhant, who is an all-rounder. "It was a Twenty20 match and it suited my style. I am an aggressive batsman and love to play my shots."

He scored a quick-fire 30, carting the experienced Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the IA ground.

The innings caught Whatmore's eye and the coach decided it would be a good idea to make Sidhant open Singapore's innings at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) eastern region T20 tournament in Bangkok which ended early this month.

The India-born player, who usually bats in the lower-middle order did not disappoint. He scored 59 off 50 balls against Thailand, 77 (50) versus Malaysia and 17 (9) against Hong Kong as Singapore won the tournament at a canter. His explosive knocks earned him the tournament's best batsman award.

"I knew Sidhant had the batting skills and wanted to express himself on a big stage," said Whatmore, a former Australian Test player who has coached the Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Zimbabwe national teams. "He was hungry for success and I am happy for him that he played really well in Bangkok. He has the potential to deliver consistently."

Sidhant, who was born in Yamuna Nagar in Haryana and came to Singapore in 2010, used to open the batting for Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in the national schools' B and C Division tournaments in 2015 and 2016. He even scored two centuries against Victoria School and a 99 against Raffles Institution.

Last year, he also hit a century as an opener for Singapore Cricket Club against IA in a Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) Division One match.

"Coach (Whatmore) told me that 'you can bowl also, which means the team balance will be good if you can open the innings'," said Sidhant, who is also a fast bowler. "We can then play an extra batsman. I'm glad that I was able to live up to the coach's expectations."

The youngster is now confident that he will also get to open in the Asia Cup qualifier in Malaysia in August when Singapore will have to get the better of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Hong Kong for a place in the high-profile Asia Cup finals, which will be held in the UAE in September.

"Sidhant has all the big shots for an opener," said Saad Khan Janjua, the SCA CEO. "He can play the cut, pull and straight drive well. He is fearless and knows how to build an innings on soft wickets like we had in Bangkok.

"He came up through the SCA's youth development (horses for courses) programme."

Sidhant mainly credits former Singapore national team captain Chetan Suryawanshi, among the other coaches, for the big strides he has made in Singapore cricket.

"He (Chetan) noticed my abilities early on and gave me the chance to play cricket at a high level in Singapore," said Sidhant. "He is my mentor and my aim is to bat (explosively) like him."

Chetan believes Sidhant has the discipline and commitment to become a top-class international cricketer. "He works really hard on his game," said Chetan. "More importantly, he is a team player. He will do anything that the captain asks him to do.

"He is so dedicated that he has shed more than 20 kilos over the last year. He has the makings of a very good professional player."

Sidhant, who is here on a Dependant's Pass and qualified to play for Singapore because he has the minimum three years residency, lives and dreams cricket.

He is so obsessed with the sport that he gave up studies in 2017 after doing one year of the business application diploma course at Republic Polytechnic.

"I was not surprised when Sidhant came to me one day and told me that he wants to play cricket full-time," said his father, Sukhdev Singh, 49, a movement specialist who teaches people how to be fit and agile and was a former trainer with the Indian national cricket team.

"I fully back his decision and am sure he will be able to develop the skills to become a top international cricket player."

Sidhant's mother, Mamta Devi, 47, who is a fitness specialist, also fully backs Sidhant's move.

"He is our only child, but we won't stand in his way," she said. "He wants to play cricket professionally and we will make sure that he succeeds."

