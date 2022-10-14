Pakistan's cricket chief demands India's respect

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the first Twenty20 International against England in Karachi. PHOTOS: AFP, IANS

India and Pakistan may not be involved in bilateral cricket series any longer, with their rivalry restricted to multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup.

India still lead the head-to-head clashes across different formats and events. But Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, also a former cricketer, believes that Pakistan's wins over India in the past 12 months have forced the Indians to respect their arch rivals.

He wants critics to credit the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side for having the edge over a "billion-dollar team".

Until last October, India were undefeated against Pakistan in World Cup meetings, winning all 12 matches - seven in ODIs and five in T20Is.

But, in the three times the sides faced each other in the last 12 months, Pakistan won twice - the 2021 T20 World Cup opener and at this year's Asia Cup.

Speaking to Pakistani paper Dawn ahead of the India-Pakistan blockbuster T20 World Cup clash on Oct 23 in Melbourne, Ramiz said an India-Pakistan match was more of a mental battle than a physical one.

He said Pakistan may have been considered underdogs in World Cup matches against India, but with things changing, even the Indian players have started respecting Pakistan as a more serious cricketing side.

He therefore wants fans and critics to hail Babar and the Pakistan team for their commendable wins given the limited resources they have compared to their Indian counterparts.

"More than skill and talent, these are mental matches," said Ramiz.

"So, if you are temperamentally strong and mentally focused, even a small team can beat a big team.

"Pakistan have always remained underdogs when they contest India. But of late, India have started giving us respect. They think they will not be able to beat this Pakistan side.

"So give credit to this Pakistan side because they are beating a billion-dollar cricket team.

"I have played in World Cups, but we were not able to beat India. So give credit to this Pakistan team, who have limited resources compared to the Indian team, for beating the Indians."

India will face Pakistan on Oct 23 in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said it would be a new game and that respecting an opposition doesn't have anything to do with victories and defeats.

The 36-year-old said on Monday, after India's warm-up match against Western Australia in Perth: "Look, it's a game of cricket. Whatever political tensions and whatever stays between the teams, the rivalry is big, it means a lot to the people from both countries.

"But, whatever you may say as a cricketer and as someone who is playing the sport, you do understand that wins and losses are part of the game, especially in this format, the margins are going to be so close.

'To respect an opposition is not something that comes with victories and defeats. It comes in the way you are made. We definitely respect that Pakistani side and so do they."

The Pakistan cricket team has been subjected to criticism in recent weeks, especially after the manner in which they lost the Asia Cup 2022 final to Sri Lanka. They were also beaten at home by England in a seven-match T20I series 3-4.

While the openers - Babar and Mohammad Rizwan - have been delivering consistently, the middle order looks far from settled.

Talks of bringing a veteran player like Shoaib Malik back into the team, just like at the last T20 World Cup, have also surfaced.

When asked about the issue, Ramiz had a unique take on the matter.

"It's not like we have Lionel Messi on the bench and a 'raddi' (rubbish) player is playing instead," he said.

"We did it in the last T20 World Cup (selecting Shoaib). I don't have any problem in doing it again.

"My philosophy is simple - you should have consistency in selection. You need a strong captain as well. We have limited options."

Indo-Asian News Service

"Pakistan have always remained underdogs when they contest India. But of late, India have started giving us respect. They think they will not be able to beat this Pakistan side. So give credit to this Pakistan side because they are beating a billion-dollar cricket team."

- Ramiz Raja (right)