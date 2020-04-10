Players demand IPL go ahead

India might be in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but cricket players across the globe have made it clear that they would love to have an Indian Premier League (IPL) this year even if not right away.

Speaking in a podcast organised by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, their star player and skipper Steve Smith (right) said: "Plenty going on in the world at present, but hopefully we can get an IPL at some stage.

"The two seasons that I captained the Royals were both half-seasons. Shane Watson gave me the captaincy in 2015, and then last year, out of the blue, I took over at the back end of the season. Looking at having a crack at it full time - and the Royals have a pretty good squad."

The Royals' England player Jos Buttler believes it is a "big shame" that the lucrative Twenty20 tournament cannot be held at the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 13th edition stands suspended till April 15 and chances of it being held in the near future are also slim.

Buttler, however, is hoping that IPL can be slotted later in the year.

"I don't know any more than you know about when IPL would be played," he told ESPNcricinfo.

"As for the stature of the tournament, it's massive. Revenue is massive.

"It is a very important competition to cricket and it's a big shame that it's not going ahead."

Players are putting pressure on cricket authorities to plan a shortened IPL at least. "Let's say July-August is the earliest," Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, told broadcaster Star Sports.

"I do truly believe the IPL should happen. Every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL."

The South Africa-born retired batsman also suggested the eight-team tournament, which features stars such as England vice-captain Ben Stokes, Australia's David Warner and India captain Virat Kohli, be shortened from its normal eight-week duration and staged behind closed doors.

"There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy, by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans," he said.

"And the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks.

"The fans need to understand they can't watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future."

Chennai Super Kings' spinner Harbhajan Singh said that, if the situation arises, he won't mind playing in front of empty stands as it would ensure the safety of the fans.

"Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don't mind playing without them," Harbhajan said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

"Yes, as a player, I won't get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV.

"We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritise players' safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitised. A lot of lives are on the line, so we should organise IPL when everything is fine."

The IPL is a huge revenue earner for the Indian cricket board and is estimated to generate more than US$11 billion for the Indian economy. The Chinese mobile phone brand Vivo paid US$330 million to be its top sponsor for five seasons until 2022.

