Pressure on Kohli to perform

Virat Kohli in action against England in the third Test at Emerald Headingley. PHOTO: AFP

For so long Virat Kohli has led the Indian cricket team commendably, recording wins against tough opposition and holding the batting together with high scores.

But he is now facing the brunt of criticism after India were thumped by an innings inside four days at Emerald Headingley last week, less than 10 days after a remarkable win over England at Lord's.

The 32-year-old has also been in woeful batting form in England, scoring just 124 runs in the first three Tests.

Kohli enjoyed a career-best average of 55.10 after his 81st Test, in which he scored 254 against SA in Oct 2019. Since then, in 14 Tests he has averaged 28.04.

After his last Test ton against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he averages 24.68 from 11 Tests.

For a rather busy batsman, his strike rate too has plummeted from 57.63 after 81 Tests to 42.90 in his last 11.

He last made a Test century in November 2019. He has not scored a hundred for India in any format for 51 innings.

With a thrilling series - poised at 1-1 with two Tests to play - resuming at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday, all eyes are on Kohli as he holds the key to whether India can bounce back.

Against swing bowlers, Kohli the batsman seems to be suffering from "off-stumpitis" - uncertainty where his off stump is, noted the BBC.

He is playing at deliveries he should leave alone. The English bowlers too have played on his ego, challenging him to play the ball - and Kohli has obliged, prodding hesitantly to edge behind.

Former India cricketer Maninder Singh has advised Kohli to do what he preaches by keeping his ego in his pocket.

Ahead of the Headingley Test, Kohli was asked about batsmen's mantra to succeeed in English conditions. The Indian captain responded by saying that batsmen need to keep their ego in their pockets if they want to score runs.

"If he tries to dominate, like Virat Kohli usually does, these are not the pitches where he can bat like that," Maninder told ESPNCricinfo.

"He needs to spend some time there, like he did on the previous tour where he scored almost 600 runs. Once you know the pace and know how much the ball is seaming around, then you can carry on playing your shots.

"These are not flat Indian pitches, where you can just put your foot forward and start driving. And what Kohli preached, he will have to practice. Keep your ego in your pocket."

Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman said: "Kohli is repeating his mistake of playing the line outside off stump away from his body and he will need to work on that. That is the challenge of international cricket."

England know that they have to keep Kohli quiet in the last two Tests if they want to win the five-match series.

Kohli has so far notched just one 50-plus score in the ongoing series with England fast bowler James Anderson managing to dismiss him twice.

England skipper Joe Root said on Tuesday" "Virat is a world-class player, hence the credit needs to be given to our bowling group. We have been able to keep him quiet, and it is something we have to continue if we have to win this series.

"We have found ways to get him out, he is a fine player and has done tremendous things in Test cricket, we will have to look at ways to get the best players out."

Root also believes India will be firing on all cylinders in the fourth Test.

"Absolutely, a world-class side like India led by Virat Kohli, I expect nothing less than a response," said the England captain. "We would be naive to think otherwise. If we find ourselves ahead at any stage of the game, we have to consolidate."

The onus is on Kohli to get India back to winning ways. He leads by example.

However, suddenly he finds himself having to answer questions about both his batting and his captaincy. India are chasing a first series win in England since 2007 and Kohli must show himself to be inspirational again.

Indo-Asian News Service