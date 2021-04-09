Pressure on Pant to deliver IPL trophy

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant this Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting today with a match between champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Pant has been elevated to the captaincy of Delhi Capitals, who are strong contenders for the trophy.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had an outstanding last five months in international cricket when he steered India to memorable wins against Australia and England.

But the question is whether the 23-year-old can produce the same form in the IPL after struggling in the tournament last year.

Despite making a valiant half-century in the final, the hard-hitter struggled with the bat throughout the last IPL season in The United Arab Emirates, making only 343 runs.

He had a decent average of 31.18 but an uncharacteristically low strike rate of 113.95. He also missed three league matches due to injury.

The swashbuckling left-hander has an additional burden this year as he has been named Delhi's captain for this season in place of Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Delhi got back to winning ways under Iyer after he took full charge in 2019, reaching the playoffs for the first time in six years and their maiden final last year.

Pant, who has been with Delhi since he was bought by the franchise in 2016, was also made captain ahead of proven senior players Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan.

It speaks volumes about the Delhi team management's faith in the youngster as they believe he can lead the side to a maiden IPL title.

But can Pant deliver with only the experience of leading the Delhi state team in a few Ranji Trophy matches?

"It will not be easy for Pant," said India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

"We have to look at how he handles the team. It's not an easy task with so many senior players.

"People can blame him if Delhi Capitals don't perform well.

"He's a new captain, he needs a lot of experience. But it's a bit difficult to go all the way (win the title) in his first attempt as captain."

Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting believes Pant will enjoy the extra responsibility.

"I think extra responsibility is going to sit really well with him," said the former Australian captain.

"He's that sort of a person who likes the responsibility, wants to be the main man and wants to be the leader, so I am really excited to see how he goes.

"We'll help him through. But, honestly, I don't think he's going to need much help at all."

Ponting added that it will be part of the coaching staff and the senior players' job to support Pant.

"I think if we can get most of the talking with Rishabh about his captaincy done leading into the first game, then we don't have to worry about it as the tournament starts," said the experienced Australian.

"The last thing you want is to be overloading the captain with all sorts of information once the tournament is underway."

Under Pant's leadership, Delhi will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tomorrow.

"My first match as captain will be against Mahi (Dhoni) bhai," said Pant.

"It will be a good experience for me as I have learnt a lot from him.

"I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learning from Mahi Bhai and try to do something different against CSK."

Pant, who has 2,079 runs in 68 IPL games, said he will be working hard to give Delhi their maiden IPL title.

"I am looking forward to making the most of this opportunity," he said.

"We haven't won a title yet and I will try my level best to get a title this year.

"We've been playing nicely as a team from last two-three years and our preparations are going on well. Everyone looks in a great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 per cent and is happy in the team environment, and that's what you want as a captain."

