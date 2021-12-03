Rachin follows Sachin

Rachin Ravindra batting during the first Test with India at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. PHOTO: AFP

Left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra, whose first name is inspired by two of India's cricketing legends - Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar - has much to be happy about after helping New Zealand save the first Test against India on Monday.

The 22-year-old finished unbeaten on 18 at No. 8 and combined brilliantly with No. 11 Mumbai-born batsman Ajaz Patel to keep the last wicket intact through 52 balls of elite Indian spin at Kanpur's Green Park stadium.

New Zealand finished day five on 165-9 while chasing 284 for a win.

"Rachin... showed a lot of ticker to bat those few overs against high-quality world-class spin as the light was dimming," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. "He brings an all-round package for us."

New Zealand coach Gary Stead praised the young all-rounder's courage under fire and said it showed he belonged at the highest level.

"You always have those doubts when you go to that next level, but he certainly showed the composure that probably belies his age a little bit... which is fantastic for us in the long run," said Stead.

"It's a debut game he will always remember. When you look at the quality of the Indian spinners as well, it just makes it even more special for him."

Rachin, who was born in Wellington after his father Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software system architect from Bengaluru moved to New Zealand in the 1990s, only realised later that he had lived out a childhood dream.

Saving the Test with mentor Patel was amazing enough, but as Rachin then walked back to the changing room, Williamson and New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor - idols he had watched growing up - were there to congratulate him.

Also watching was Dravid, who is India's head coach, and Javagal Srinath, the match referee with whom his father used to play cricket in Bengaluru.

"It was a pretty incredible moment - really taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat, it's stuff you dream about as a kid when you watch Test matches like that - that's where your heroes and idols are made," said Rachin.

"Being able to bat with guys who I've played with throughout the start of my career and somehow manage our nerves together, it was a pretty special feeling and to be able to come out with a draw was incredible."

Rachin has said that he has modelled his batting on Tendulkar, the Indian legend, but he has also made it amply clear that he is his own man.

"I would like to take inspiration from those two (Dravid and Tendulkar), but we don't really talk about it too much these days," he said.

Cricket runs through Rachin's blood. His father, who played cricket in Bengaluru, founded the Hutt Hawks, a cricket club in New Zealand that takes players on tours to help them expand their experience.

Since 2011, Rachin, whose extended family live in Jayanagar, a Bengaluru suburb, has been annually visiting several Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Anantapur on cricket tours, as part of the Hutt Hawks team, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Rachin made his first appearance for New Zealand's senior team in September, against Bangladesh in a Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Unfortunately in his debut match, he could not make an impression as he went for a golden duck and failed to get a wicket.

However, the youngster made a comeback with his bowling in the second T20I as he bagged three wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

In total, he has played six T20Is. As the second and final Test with India gets underway in Mumbai today, all eyes will again be on Rachin.

He is already an Internet sensation with his good looks and appearances with his girlfriend Premila Morar, a 20-year-old fashion designer who lives in Auckland and Wellington.

The duo often share photos with each other on their Instagram accounts.

Indo-Asian News Service

"I would like to take inspiration from those two (Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar), but we don't really talk about it too much these days." - Rachin Ravindra, with girlfriend Premila Morar