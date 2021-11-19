Rafiq exposes racism in Yorkshire cricket

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq said on Wednesday his revelations about racism in the English game may have opened the floodgates for further victims to come forward.

He told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that he had suffered "inhuman" treatment in his time at Yorkshire and described the sport in England as riddled with racism.

"I do feel now it's going to be a little bit of floodgates and a lot of victims of abuse are going to come forward and we need to listen to them, hear them, support them and work out a plan to make sure this doesn't happen again," he told Sky Sports.

"I think you're going to get it (the complaints) into the hundreds and thousands, possibly, and I think it's the way they handle it. We've got here because of Yorkshire's handling of this."

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), set up a year ago, said on Nov 9 it had opened a call for evidence from the elite and grassroots game.

ICEC chair Cindy Butts told the BBC on Wednesday that more than 1,000 people had come forward to share their experiences.

Rafiq, the 30-year-old former England Under-19 captain who is of Pakistani descent and played for Yorkshire from 2008-14, said what happened next depended on cricket's response.

The scandal has shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England international matches, seen the club's top brass quit and embroiled some of the biggest names in English cricket.

Following Rafiq's testimony, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on cricket authorities to take "immediate action".

Mr Johnson tweeted: "Brave testimony from Azeem Rafiq. I commend him for speaking out. There is no excuse for racism anywhere in society and we expect @EnglandCricket and @YorkshireCCC to take immediate action in response to these allegations."

According to The Telegraph, the UK government will "closely scrutinise" the actions being taken.

English commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologise after he was accused of making disparaging comments.

Rafiq accused the former England coach of being a "closet racist", who would use his high position of being a well-standing analyst to "smear" him.

Lloyd's position at Sky Sports is in jeopardy now as the broadcaster said it would be investigating his comments.

England batsman Alex Hales denied calling his dog Kevin had anything to do with the name gaining notoriety as a racist slur.

"I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog," Hales said on Wednesday. "I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure."

Rafiq earlier this month accused former England skipper Michael Vaughan of telling a group of Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity, including him, that there are "too many of your lot" in 2009.

He also revealed that Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was given a racist name - Steve - during the batsman's time at Yorkshire.

"Once I left the club, Cheteshwar Pujara joined the club, and (fast bowler) Jack Brooks I think started it where he didn't feel the need to call him by his first name," said Rafiq.

"Not only Jack, the coaches, the media, Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire website, Yorkshire Twitter page, commentators around the world, and some high-profile people, everyone called him that."

Rafiq's former teammate Gary Ballance explained in a statement on the Yorkshire's website last week that he had used a racial slur - Paki - to address Rafiq, but asserted it was all a part of "banter between friends".

After an initial investigation revealed that there was reason for Rafiq to feel harassed, a panel decided to take no action as all comments were deemed "friendly banter", which caused an uproar.

In his testimony on Tuesday, though, Rafiq revealed that Ballance used to go overboard with his use of racial slurs. According to The Telegraph, Rafiq also claimed that Ballance would call "everyone of colour" Kevin.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar slammed the use of racist terms towards Rafiq being defined as "banter".

"I think they (cricket bosses) have completely mishandled this case," said Panesar.

"They haven't taken serious concern for Azeem Rafiq and his welfare. They have kind of termed it as banter which sits uncomfortably with me.

"The P word is a racist term and should not be defined under the banter bracket."

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

