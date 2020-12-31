Rahane ticks all captaincy boxes

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Three Tests. Three wins.

Ajinkya Rahane has a 100 per cent record as the Indian cricket team's captain.

The Mumbaikar first led them to an eight-wicket win over Australia in Dharamsala in 2017 when he stood in for the injured Virat Kohli.

A year later, he was captain when India thrashed Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old further burnished his image as a calm leader and bold decision-maker when India beat Australia by eight wickets in Melbourne.

The feat was all the more praiseworthy as India were humiliated in Adelaide in the series opener 10 days earlier.

They lost by eight wickets as Australia bowled them out for 36 in the second innings - their lowest total in Tests.

India were then led by Kohli who, after the match, returned home to be with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting their first child.

India's gutsy fight back to level the series has earned Rahane praise and calls for him to be made the permanent Test captain - especially since many in India feel that Kohli "deserted a sinking ship".

Rahane smacked the winning runs and took the man of the match award.

"I think he's done a great job to pick up the pieces from Adelaide with this team, led really well in the field and you can see he's playing like a captain now as well," former Australian captain Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Rahane not only scored a brilliant 112 under pressure in India's first innings, he also made clever bowling changes and field placements throughout the match to get the better of the Australians.

Above all, he received the respect and support of the Indian players, who many pundits thought would not have the will to fight after the Adelaide debacle and without Kohli and injured stalwarts Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma.

Former Australian captain and commentator Ian Chappell said Kohli's absence had a galvanising effect on the Indian dressing room.

"When you lose a star player, the replacement player can't cover for the champion player," he told Wide World of Sports.

"What you need is everybody to contribute a little bit more.

"I think that's obviously led by Rahane, and it's pretty obvious that Rahane has tremendous respect within that Indian team.

"It looked to me like there was a determined effort of, 'What happened in Adelaide was bad, but let's put it behind us and get on with the job in Melbourne'.

"I take my hat off to Rahane and the whole Indian team for the way they've turned it around."

Rahane's captaincy was lauded by several cricket greats. Ponting termed it "spot on", while India's head coach Ravi Shastri said: "He is a very shrewd leader and a good reader of the game. I thought his calm composure out there helped the debutants as well as the bowlers."

Former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth told ANI earlier: "As a personality, he has a calming influence on the players. He is not sort of like Virat Kohli who expresses himself in an aggressive manner."

Kohli has captained India in 56 Tests, of which they won 33 and lost 13. His win percentage is 58.92.

The 32-year-old famously led India to a 2-1 series win over Australia in 2018-19, the first time India won a Test series Down Under.

But subsequently, under his captaincy, India lost a series in New Zealand 2-0 and are being challenged for a place in the World Test Championship final in London in June.

Australia lead the table and New Zealand are fast catching up on India's second position.

Although Kohli has a decent Test average of over 60 as captain, there are clamours that he is better off when not leading the side.

Some pundits have pointed out that his abrasive approach has a negative effect on the team with younger players getting cowed.

Moreover, Kohli often likes the focus to be on himself, while not bothering about the capabilities of others or encouraging them to do well.

The Indian team in recent years have looked unsettled with the frequent chopping and changing effected by him and Shastri.

As far as Rahane's captaincy goes, Ponting feels the batsman has ticked all the boxes.

"If Virat thinks standing down is going to make him an even better player, then that's a scary thing for world cricket," said the Australian great.

"I'm not doubting Kohli's captaincy skills or credentials at all, I'm just saying it's going to take something special to pick up the pieces and Rahane's been able to do that so far."

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar feels Rahane "has a very smart brain and he is balanced".

"He is aggressive but it's controlled aggression," Tendulkar told India Today. "Whatever time I have spent with him, I know he is a hard-working player.

"He takes nothing for granted and, if you're working hard and sincere and honest in your preparation, the result will invariably follow."

santosh@sph.com.sg

