Rashid shines despite home crisis

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has disclosed that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in his country and is unable to take his family out because flights have been suspended following the Taliban takeover.

Rashid is currently in England playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, a professional 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams being played in major cities across England and Wales.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat on the boundary here talking about it and he's worried: He can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," said Pietersen on Sky Sports.

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has - I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred."

Khan took three wickets during the win against Manchester Originals on Sunday to become the joint highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps alongside England's Adil Rashid in the competition. The wickets were Khan's 381st, 382nd and 383rd in his Twenty20 career, nudging him back into fifth in the all-time list.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly the world's best spinner in the format.

He told the Observer a few weeks ago that he has spent 25 days at home in the last five years and has lost both his parents in the last three.

The early months of Covid-19 were something of a blessing for him, giving him time to rest in the family home, 31/2-hours' drive from Kabul. It was a rare trip - on the few days he is not playing cricket every year, he usually goes to his second home in Dubai.

"In the last five years I've spent about 25 days at home. I didn't have the opportunity to celebrate my achievements with the family because I was just so busy," he said. "That hurts sometimes. I don't get enough time to be with the family but at the same time it is the start of my career so I have to struggle."

His performances over the last three weeks have come within a wider context. He has posted on social media several times about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Last week, he wrote: "Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses and properties being destroyed. Thousands of families displaced. Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan. We want peace."

Last month, he addressed the situation by saying: "As a player it makes you super sad. It hurts a lot, but at the same time we are just trying our best to do something special in the field to make (people at home) happy."

On Monday, he posted an Afghanistan flag, praying emoji and two sad faces along with "can't sleep" text on Instagram. It was enough for thousands of Indians to offer him support and refuge and also a place in their national cricket team.

Twitter user Rohan Ingle said: "Rashid bhai come to India, we will treat u as our citizen."

Sports analyst Prayag Tiwari also asked Rashid to "come to India".

Several other Indians requested their government on Twitter to give permanent residency to Khan so that he can play for India.

Khan is popular in India as he plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He is also ubiquitous in T20 cricket worldwide: bowling quick leg-spin and hitting sixes everywhere from Adelaide to Abu Dhabi and Trent Bridge to Trinidad. Nobody has played as many games as him in the format since his debut in 2015 and nobody has taken as many wickets.

The sixth of 10 siblings, Rashid learnt his cricket as a refugee in the frontier city of Peshawar in Pakistan when his family fled across the Afghan border after the United States invasion and the war with the Taliban.

He played his first one-day international for Afghanistan at the age of 17 and at 19 was picked by Sunrisers, becoming the most expensive associate cricketer to play in the IPL.

Since then he has played 130 matches for Afghanistan and has been a trailblazer for cricketers from his nation to the extent that every team in the world wants him to play for them.

England player Samit Patel, his team-mate at Trent Rockets, said: "He's 100 per cent committed in any game that he plays. I've been lucky enough to play franchise cricket with him and he's an absolute gem to have in any team, in all aspects. The way he plays his cricket is full on. He's a world-class performer."

Rashid and his compatriot Mohammad Nabi, who is also playing for Trent Rockets, are scheduled to play for the Sunrisers in the rescheduled IPL in the United Arab Emirates from Sept 19. However, their participation now seems uncertain given Kabul's capture by the Taliban.

"It is too early to comment but we are keeping a watch. For us, nothing changes and we expect Rashid and other Afghan players would be part of IPL," a senior Indian cricket board official told the Press Trust of India.

But Sunrisers CEO K. Shanmugam confirmed that Rashid and Nabi will be available.

"We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service

