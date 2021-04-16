Record four Indian sailors qualify for Olympics

Vishnu Saravanan after booking his berth in the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO: IANS

In a historic first, four sailors from India will compete at July's Olympics in Tokyo, after Vishnu Saravanan and the pair of Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar made the cut at the Asian Qualifiers in Oman last week.

This was after Nethra Kumanan earlier in the week became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics.

Nethra finished sixth in the laser radial class medal race on April 8 at the Mussanah Open Championship, which is an Asian Olympic qualifying event, but still ended at second overall with 30 points to confirm the Olympics spot.

Dutchwoman Emma Savelon (29 points), who finished fourth in the medal race on April 8, topped the standings, but she doesn't qualify for an Asian Olympics spot.

On the same day, Saravanan qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in Laser Standard Class after finishing second in the overall standings.

The Indian was third until the penultimate day, but won the medal race on April 8 to jump to second place overall with 53 points and book an Olympics spot.

He pipped Thailand's Keerati Bualong (57 points) who was second until Wednesday. Singapore's Ryan Lo Jun Han (31 points) finished first overall.

Later, Chengappa and Thakkar finished on top of the points table in the 49er Class.

Two sailors make a team in the 49er Class while laser class is a single-sailor event.

Also, two sailors qualify for the Tokyo Olympics from laser class events while only one team can do so in the 49er class.

The qualification of Nethra, Saravanan Chengappa and Thakkar also made it the first time that India will compete in three sailing events in the Olympics. India had competed in only one event in all the earlier Olympics though two sailors had represented the country on four occasions.

"Yes, history has been scripted. Four Indian sailors have qualified for Olympics to compete in three events. It's the maximum number of sailors qualified and also in number of events," said Yachting Association of India joint secretary-general Capt Jitendra Dixit.

There have been four instances of two Indian sailors qualifying for the Olympics earlier but they took part in the same event.

Farokh Tarapore and Dhruv Bhandari competed in the 470 class in the 1984 Olympics, while Tarapore and Kelly Rao took part in the same event in the 1988 Games.

Tarapore - in his third Olympics - and Cyrus Cama took part in the 470 class in the 1992 Barcelona Games, before Malav Shroff and Sumeet Patel competed in the 49er class skiff in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Indo-Asian News Service