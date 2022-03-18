Renowned kabaddi player shot dead during event

It appears that rivalry over the organisation of a local kabaddi league led to the death of Indian kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu (right).

The 38-year-old was shot by four unidentified men at Mallian Kalan village in Jalandhar's Nakodar sub-division during a tournament at the Punjab district on Monday.

Sandhu had received honours from the committee members of the kabaddi tournament before leaving the open stadium where the tournament was being held.

Four men showed up, fired multiple shots at Sandhu and fled.

Video footages, which have gone viral, show men firing a number of rounds and bystanders scurrying in fear.

Sandhu was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said: "We have launched an investigation to identify the accused. One more player also got injured."

Sandhu, who resided in England with his wife and twin sons aged five, came to India a few weeks ago to run the league near his village Nangal Ambian in Jalandhar's Shahkot area.

According to Indian media reports, the stopper developed a passion for the game at a young age.

He went on to play for the Punjab team and India in international matches. He featured in tournaments in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Sandhu was the president of the Major League Kabaddi Federation and Shahkot Lions Kabaddi Cup. He was also a player with the Shahkot Lions team.

Friends said Sandhu was championing the eradication of drugs through sports.

A senior kabaddi organiser speculated that Sandhu was killed by gangsters who were involved in the sport.

The man, who was close to Sandhu, said the new Punjab government should take control of the sport in the state and stamp out the involvement of gangsters.

Kabaddi underwent a glitzy makeover in 2014 when players were auctioned, like in the hugely successful Indian Premier League cricket tournament, with businesses and Bollywood stars paying big money to recruit players for franchise teams.

Indo-Asian News Service