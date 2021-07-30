Ritu set on Grand Prix return

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat (left) will be involved in two major events over the next few days: The Indian will be watching her cousin Vinesh, who is India's best bet for a gold, perform at the Tokyo Olympics and she will be trying to regain her place in the ONE Championship Atomweight World Grand Prix in Singapore.

"Of course it will be an honour for Vinesh to get a gold medal for India and my father's dream will come true," said Ritu, who trains at the Evolve MMA academy in Singapore. "This was the reason we started wrestling in the first place."

The story of the Phogat sisters is well known, especially after the release of the Bollywood blockbuster Dangal. It narrated how Mahavir Singh Phogat, Ritu's father, trained his two elder daughters, Geeta and Babita, to become wrestling champions.

Ritu herself was initially trained by her father and won the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship 48kg gold in 2016 in Singapore. In 2018, she switched to MMA.

In Tokyo, Mahavir's younger brother Rajpal's daughter Vinesh, 26, will fight against the world's top wrestlers.

The world No. 1 was also initially trained by Mahavir and is billed as India's best chance for a gold in the 53kg category.

"I told Vinesh 'give 110 per cent and the gold will be yours'," said Ritu, 27. "'You have trained so hard and have worked so hard over the years. The whole country is pinning its hopes on you. You enjoy your journey and just give your best'."

Ritu will also hope to give her best at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today, after she lost by a split decision in her last MMA atomweight fight against Vietnamese-American Bi Nguyen in May.

It was her first defeat in the ONE Championship. But many, like atomweight world champion Angela Lee, felt the Indian won the fight.

"My opponent was very experienced and an excellent fighter. The result was shocking not only for me but many who watched the bout," said Ritu.

"As far as I know, the winner is the one who dominates mostly during the fight, and I thought I did dominate her in two rounds.

"I thought I had won but in the end the judges decided in favour of her (Nguyen). I was shocked.

"I respect the judges' decision and want to learn from my mistakes and do better in the next fight."

Ritu will take on China's Lin Heqin at the ONE: Battleground event in Singapore today. And she has been training hard for the fight.

"I have put in the extra work," said Ritu. "I have improved on my weaknesses, especially my striking, and I am ready for the fight."

Lin, however, will present a significant obstacle as she is on an 11-fight winning streak. The Chinese also holds a height advantage of 11cm over the 1.56m-tall Ritu.

"Of course, Ritu has a very obvious advantage. She is a tremendous wrestler," said Lin, 27. "She is really good at takedown techniques and she has very powerful double-leg takedowns.

"I see Ritu's improvement on her striking power. But I have to say I'm a much more powerful striker than Ritu."

Both fighters have well-rounded skills. The bout is likely to turn on who has more hunger for a win: After her first loss, Ritu wants to rebound immediately, while Lin has not fought in over two years.

Ritu also has the better finishing skills. Once she has the advantage, "The Indian Tigress" is not the type who allows her opponent to reach the final bell - like she did to Jomary Torres, Nou Srey Pov and Nam Hee Kim in her previous bouts.

Ritu, for sure, is not planning to leave the decision in the hands of the judges this time.

"I want to prove myself in the cage," she said. "I will make sure the decision is clear and I will end the fight quickly."

Should she get a dominant victory, Ritu feels that she "deserves to be back in the Grand Prix", which will set her back on track to becoming an MMA world champion.

"I want to prove that I am the best," she said.

