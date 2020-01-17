Rohit Sharma launches cricket academy in Singapore

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni, another noted Indian cricketer, Rohit Sharma, has launched a cricket academy in Singapore.

The CricKingdom Cricket Academy by Rohit Sharma was inaugurated by the player's brother Vishal Sharma at St Patrick's School on Jan 11.

"Rohit's cricket academies at Vellore, Chennai, Hubli, Mumbai and Pune in India are doing well," said CricKingdom's CEO Chetan Suryawanshi, a former Singapore national team captain. "The one started in Singapore is the first outside India.

"Rohit is part of CricKingdom's management team and he will be personally imparting lessons when he gets time off from representing the Indian national team. He has given inputs on shaping the curriculum and has assigned his brother to keep a close watch on the development of the players."

Twenty-two coaches from India and Singapore will give training to players aged five to 36 on four days a week in the morning and evening.

"Our plus point is that our coaches are either first-class or national players," said Chetan. "The facilities at St Patrick's are also top class. The involvement of Rohit and Vishal adds extra value." So far, 210 cricketers have joined the academy.

"I'm impressed with the academy's organisation, training programme and quality of coaches," said St Patrick's principal Mark Minjoot.

"I'm sure it will help improve the standard of not only the school's team but also players in the wider community. Cricket is good to build social contacts and learn about other cultures."

The academy, which has a three-year contract to use St Patrick's facilities, will also train the school's players. "We are in the process of signing former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and ex-Sri Lanka Test players Marvan Atapattu and Rangana Herath," said Chetan. "They will soon start conducting master classes in batting and bowling."

For Singapore Cricket Association's honorary secretary V.P. Jothi, the launch of the Rohit Sharma academy "is part of the continuing growth of cricket in Singapore".

He said: "This academy is most welcome. It will help more kids get into the game."

According to Vishal, the academy's main aim is to ensure that the Singapore national team is bolstered.

"We have the platform to help more players get into the national team," he said. "Whenever Rohit has time he will visit Singapore and share his ideas and experience with the players."