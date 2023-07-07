Ronaldo, Messi... and Chhetri

At 92 international goals and counting, the Indian football team's captain Sunil Chhetri could well get the 100th goal at the Asian Cup in Qatar next January. But the 38-year-old told the Economic Times that he has "never thought of numbers".

"If 15 years ago, had someone told me that I would end up playing more than 100 matches for India, I wouldn't have believed it," he said.

"Had I been told that I would captain my country for this long, I would have laughed it off. Numbers don't matter to me."

On Tuesday, a Chhetri goal ensured that India beat Kuwait 5-4 on sudden-death penalties and claim the 2023 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

The scoreline was earlier 1-1 across 120 minutes of high-intensity play before 27,000 roaring spectators at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

In a flash, with a steely placement into the net, the Indian captain made sure that it was two trophies in a month for the Indian team.

On June 18, the side coached by Igor Stimac won the Intercontinental Cup by beating Lebanon 2-0 in the final. India climbed to 100 in the Fifa world rankings and are now on an 11-match unbeaten streak.

With 92 goals to his name in 142 international appearances, Chhetri is the third-highest scorer among active players in international matches, behind only Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (123/200) and Lionel Messi of Argentina (103/175).

Chhetri is the fourth-highest scorer in the overall list, with Iran's Ali Daei second (109/148).

The Indian displaced Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari for that spot, after his hat-trick in India's 4-0 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Championship last week.

"I have said before that I am no Messi or Ronaldo in terms of talent," Chhetri told the Economic Times.

"But what I can do is work as hard as them. That's what I have done over the years. I don't eat what I want, I eat only what I need. Do I not want to indulge or have a cheat day? I do, but then that's where I have made my decision.

"As long as I am playing for India, I will not do things that will push me back by even a single day."

Thanks largely to Chhetri's heroics, India have qualified for two consecutive Asian Cups for the first time.

` In Qatar next year, India will be one of the 24 teams in the fray.

"It is proof of the progress we have made and a big step forward," said Chhetri. "At the same time, it is a small step towards where we want to be.

"If you take top Asian teams - Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia - you will see they always want to play with better and higher-ranked teams. That's how you improve.

"At the Asian Cup, we will play higher-ranked teams. That's when you can judge your progress, how much you have improved as a team. If you just play teams at your level, you can never improve.

"So the Asian Cup is a must for us and we will make every effort to make use of this opportunity."

Given his age, there are questions about when Chhetri will retire. But that seems to be a long way to go.

What drives him is probably the chance to cap his stellar career with a fine performance at the Asian Cup.

"The SAFF Championship, with West Asian sides Kuwait and Lebanon in it, was a vital competition that will help the Indian team settle on a core and crystallise a playing philosophy for the marquee tournament," he said.

"We are gelling well. That is what one and half months of preparation does. Also, a lot of boys are doing well.

"When you play the likes of Lebanon and Kuwait, you get an idea of how teams like Syria and Uzbekistan (Asian Cup opponents) are. It does give you an idea of what you are going to face.

"That's why I am really happy that Kuwait and Lebanon agreed to come to the SAFF Championship. It helps us in preparing for Asian Cup."

Indo-Asian News Service

