Safer, wider-reaching SingaCup

The annual SingaCup, a 11-a-side international youth football tournament, will have a virtual look this year.

Instead of kicking about on Bukit Timah's football pitches, players will get to participate in an online tournament. Spectators will also be treated to a conference, music festival and unique contests.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had to reinvent the wheel," said Selvakumar Panneerselvam, the founder and director of the tournament, which commenced in 2011.

"Usually we attract more than 7,500 participants and spectators for the week-long event. This year, because of the unprecedented pandemic situation, we decided to organise a safer, more responsible means of enjoying the sport."

The eSingaCup 2020, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association, will take place on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/SingaCup) from Oct 31 to Nov 4.

It will have two e-sports competitions featuring more than 480 players from eight countries and a celebrity challenge.

The five-day event will also have a panel discussion, interviews with professional footballers and industry experts, design and skills contests and music shows involving local singers and bands.

"Former Australian international Tim Cahill, India's captain Sunil Chhetri and Indonesia's attacking midfielder Stefano Lilipaly will be doing live one-hour interviews," said Selvakumar.

"Local players Hassan Sunny and Ikhsan Fandi and noted former national team defender S. Subramani will take part in the panel discussion."

In normal circumstances, more than 100 grassroots teams, professional clubs and youth academies from Asia and Australia participate in the SingaCup, which is a well-organised 11-a-side competition.

Some of the youngsters who played in the tournament have since developed into professional footballers and even represented their countries.

The competition has also presented opportunities for many children to travel to Singapore - some had never gone beyond their hometowns before and not travelled on an aeroplane.

The tournament also has a corporate social responsibility element and its annual community service project seeks to help underprivileged children in South-east Asia.

The project uses football as a platform to motivate and inspire children to study and engage in sports.

Previous editions of the SingaCup have benefited more than 700 children in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

According to Selvakumar, before Covid-19 set in, the plan was to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the tournament this year in a grand manner by inviting 200 teams to participate from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

"We were hit hard by the pandemic, yet we thought we should remain committed to contributing to both the local and international football communities during these difficult times," he said.

"We felt it's more important than ever to host the SingaCup as we need a reminder that sport will continue and Covid-19 can't stop us.

"The eSingaCup 2020 was created to celebrate the inclusiveness of sport, in particular football, and how it can be a unifying presence despite all odds.

"An online event will allow us to engage a broader audience and bring people together through their love of football, while showcasing Singapore's sporting culture."

