Sakariya's painful journey to IPL stardom

Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya (right) has overcome many hurdles in his life.

He had to work at his uncle's stationery shop while in school to pay for his cricket training as his father, a goods vehicle driver, had limited financial resources.

Earlier this year, he also had to bear the death of his younger brother, who committed suicide.

So, it wasn't surprising that the 23-year-old showed fortitude and courage while making his debut in the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

The left-arm bowler maintained composure while bowling a series of slower balls in the last over to restrict Punjab Kings' momentum.

He deceived the batsmen with his pace variation while conceding just five runs and picking up two wickets.

Overall, he was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers, taking three wickets for 31 runs off his four overs.

Rajasthan's director of cricket operations Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper and batsman, was all praise for the youngster from Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

"I think he (Sakariya) was just brilliant. His skill was on display," said Sangakkara. "It was really wonderful to watch a bowler in such a high-scoring match always smiling and always in the game.

"He took an amazing catch at short fine leg. He managed to come back well with the new ball. He bowled at the death, when everyone was taking punishment.

"It speaks a lot about his skill and his attitude. It is great to have him in the side. He is a simple guy. He has had his ups and downs in life. He is here to enjoy his cricket. Our job is to support that."

Sakariya was picked for Rs1.2 crore ($674,200) in the IPL mini-auction on Feb 18 this year. But money was difficult to come by when he was growing up determined to be a top-class cricketer.

Hailing from a village which is located 10 kilometres from Bhavnagar, life wasn't easy for him.

His maternal uncle took care of his expenses for education, cricket equipment and training at the Sir Bhavsinhji Cricket Academy, a go-to place for budding cricketers in and around Bhavnagar.

In return, Sakariya had to help him in his business.

Sakariya's father, who owned and drove a good vehicle, took care of the family with his meagre income.

"When I was in school, I had to balance studies and cricket," said Sakariya.

"But after completing my 12th grade, I focused on cricket.

"I would train in the evening and work for my uncle during the day ."

His skilful bowling was noticed by his school coach who encouraged him to join the Bhavsinhji Academy.

From there, he was selected to play for the Saurashtra Under-16 team.

He was then picked to train at the prestigious MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai where he spent five months improving his action and fitness.

Sakariya at that time did not have cricket shoes. Sheldon Jackson, a noted player from Bhavnagar, came to his rescue.

"Sheldon used to play IPL, so he was a big player for me," said Sakariya. "He told me if I could get him out, he would give me new shoes.

"One day, I bowled him and he gave me my first pair of shoes. When I went to the MRF Academy, I took those shoes with me."

Sakariya then played for the Saurashtra Under-19, Under-23 and senior teams. In his debut Ranji Trophy season in 2018, he picked up 29 wickets in eight matches.

But it was his bowling in the Twenty20 format that caught people's eyes. During the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he bowled so well that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scouts were impressed.

They recruited him to bowl in the nets during IPL 2020, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.

There, he received tips from South African Dale Steyn and India international Umesh Yadav.

"Steyn taught me how to plan out batsmen," said Sakariya.

"Umesh bhai taught me variations. Those tips came in handy when I went for Rajasthan Royals trials this year.

"I bowled extraordinarily well and one of the coaches praised me for having different types of deliveries.

"I have six variations - back of the hand, bouncer, yorker, cutter, cross-seam and slow bouncer - which I bowl perfectly according to the match situation. That performance, I think, got me the big contract."

Sakariya now plans to build his family a "dream home" in Rajkot.

Indo-Asian News Service

