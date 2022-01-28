Sania regrets retirement decision

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday said she regrets making the announcement about her retirement from the sport at the Australian Open, hinting that she is not happy about the focus shifting from her game to the impending end of her decorated career.

The 35-year-old announced earlier this month that she will bring the curtain down on her career after the end of the 2022 season.

The four-time Grand Slam doubles winner said her body is wearing down and the need to focus more on her young family influenced her decision.

Sania made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian Open women's doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok. They lost to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

"I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my three-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down," she said. "Also, for me to find that motivation every day to come out, the energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that.

"Having said that, I still want to play the season because I'm enjoying it enough to play the year.

"I've worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can. Beyond this season, I don't feel my body doing it. It's beat."

However, she progressed to the quarter-final in the mixed doubles with American Rajeev Ram at Melbourne Park.

Sania and Rajeev lost to Australians Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis in the quarter-final on Tuesday, which could probably be the last time the Indian tennis star played at Melbourne Park.

Sania returned to tennis after giving birth to her son in March 2019 but her progress was later thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I made the announcement (to retire) too soon," Sania told Sony Sports Network after her quarter-final exit in the mixed doubles.

"To be very honest, I'm kind of regretting it because that's all I'm being asked about right now.

"I am playing tennis to win matches and until I stop I am going to try and win every match I play. It's not something (post-retirement thoughts) that's on my mind constantly.

"I enjoy playing tennis, you have known me for a long time, win or lose I still have the same outlook to it. I will give my 100 per cent, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. But I'm still in it 100 per cent for the rest of the year.

"And I don't really want to think about what's going to happen at the end of the year. I still want to win everything I play."

Sania's body has faced severe niggles - often needing surgery - over the years but she will simply not go away. She will take a break, get back on court again and start fighting all the way in her matches.

From 2017, she spent a good chunk of time away from the game, nursing an injury and then finally returning to the tour in 2020 after childbirth - winning her first tournament back in Hobart.

She has climbed back to as high as 68th in the world in doubles, but now she will play simply for the joy of the sport rather than engaging in the grind. And deservedly so.

Now is the time her career will be celebrated for all that she has achieved.

A six-time Grand Slam champion, 43-time tour winner, the first Indian woman and third from the country to be the World No. 1 doubles player, the only Indian woman to break into the top 30 in singles and a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, Sania has made many achievements in Indian women's tennis.

"Sania was always focused about what she wanted to do when it came to tennis," said her long-time mixed doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi. "She did an amazing job of blocking the noise around and focused on getting to the top, which she was able to do.

"With such discipline, willpower and focus, there's not much that can stop you from doing what you want to do.

"She's leaving quite a legacy. She will be remembered as the greatest women's tennis player India has ever produced."

