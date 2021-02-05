Scotsman happy to steer Real Kashmir

Real Kashmir players (in red) in action against Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League. PHOTO: IANS

Real Kashmir FC's rise as a top side in the I-League, one of India's premier football leagues along with the Indian Super League, has been "nothing short of a fairy tale", feels its Scottish coach David Robertson.

He is happy to have refused more lucrative assignments in other countries considering the "pure passion" for the beautiful game in the Kashmir Valley.

Robertson took up the reins of Real Kashmir four years ago and guided the club to I-League promotion in 2018-19. They were the first team from Kashmir to compete in the top division.

The Snow Leopards finished third and fourth respectively in the two previous seasons. They are currently placed fifth after four matches in this season's 11-team I-League table.

"I've had a few other offers over the years, but I just feel that I owe it to the people of Kashmir and everyone associated with the club to come back and continue the work," Robertson told i-league.org.

"I'm not doing this for the financial gains nor am I using this as a stepping stone. I want to make an impact.

"Every time I go back home, I look forward to coming back here. I'm glad I did this.

"Sandeep (Chattoo, club owner) has been very good to me and I wouldn't want to let him or the people of Kashmir down."

The 52-year-old has played for famous clubs like Rangers and donned Scotland colours in three matches.

He has also coached clubs in Scotland and the United States but he finds the atmosphere in Kashmir "unique".

"In places like the US, it's more of a case of putting on the jersey and pretending that you support the team. Here in Kashmir, it's pure passion," said Robertson.

"To see the club grow from obscurity to being known even in places like the UK or Scotland is a different experience. It has been nothing short of a fairy tale.

"I realise that it will probably end some day as all football jobs do, but I believe that it has made me a better person.

"You get a perspective on what's important in life. Just looking at the backgrounds of some of the players is a humbling experience."

Robertson, whose son Mason, 26, also plays for Real Kashmir, revealed that his wife was "disgusted" when he decided to take up the job in January 2017.

"My wife was initially disgusted at my decision when I decided to leave my comfortable lifestyle behind and hop on a plane to Kashmir," he said.

"But I think looking back now, everyone realises how big a part of my life this has become to my family and me."

He recalled the initial months of his job as Real Kashmir coach and said the club has united people.

"When I first came to Kashmir, Lonestar Kashmir was the more popular club and we would attract only around 200 spectators to our games in the Second Division.

"The spectators were mostly men and it was more of going out in the afternoon to watch a bit of football," Robertson said.

"But things really started to grow once we made it to I-League. I remember when I had first taken over back in the Second Division, we barely had any infrastructure.

"Nowadays you can see people from so many walks of life thronging the stadium, not only men and women but also grandparents and grandchildren. It's amazing how football has brought people together."

The Snow Leopards now attract thousands to the stands, with queues for matchday tickets stretching for almost a kilometre.

While the club surges forward, the long-term aim remains to bring more local players to the fore and give them a platform to shine.

Robertson believes that such opportunities would also bring hope to the people of Kashmir.

"When I first came to Kashmir, there was not much there. Once you are done with your day's work, there's not much to do in the evenings.

"But Real Kashmir has given something to the people. Every state or two needs a club that people follow, and that kids want to play for," he said.

"We eventually want to have a lot of Kashmiri youth in the team.

"Currently, I-League clubs like Aizawl, Neroca and Tiddim Road Athletic Union have a lot of local players. That is what we want to do in the long term."

