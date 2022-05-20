Shanti adds 100m silver to 200m crown

SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ

On Thursday morning, Shanti Pereira would have finally indulged in a cup of Vietnamese coffee and a bowl of pho.

Singapore's top woman sprinter has been in Hanoi since May 12 but passed up those offerings at the breakfast buffet at her hotel because she wanted to be in tip-top shape for her events.

After delivering her best SEA Games performance with a silver in the women's 100m race on Wednesday - to add to her gold in the 200m on Saturday - she certainly earned those treats.

On a gusty evening at the My Dinh National Stadium, she ran 11.62sec to finish behind Kayla Richardson of the Philippines (11.60sec) but ahead of Thai Supanich Poolkerd (11.66sec) for her first runner-up placing in the event at the biennial Games, having won three consecutive bronze medals previously.

While she was overcome with emotion after her win on Saturday, her mood was far lighter on Wednesday.

Wearing an easy smile, Pereira said: "Before the race, I was quite nervous because my start isn't the best - things never change, it's been like, 10 years - but my coach and I had this plan to make sure I finished strong... I think I did that.

"I did my season's best, got near my personal best (of 11.58 sec) and I got a first silver, so I'm very, very happy."

Last Saturday, the 25-year-old regained the 200m gold seven years after she won her first after running an inspired race to silence her doubters.

