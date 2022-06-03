Shanti dismisses naysayers

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

After Shanti Pereira won the 200m gold at the SEA Games in Hanoi on May 14, she did not have much time to celebrate because her 100m final was scheduled three days later.

"It was good that my parents were there with me. I just hugged them and then went back to focus on the 100 metres," she told tabla!.

"After I finished second in the 100m, I, my coach and training mates were really happy with all our results. We posed for photographs and I was very excited to eat pho at the hotel. I also ordered Vietnamese coffee."

The celebrations were largely personal for Singapore's top woman sprinter. It was actually a huge relief for the 25-year-old to win two medals at the south-east Asia level after she had failed to sparkle in the biennial multi-sport extravaganza following her gold in the 200m at home in 2015.

In Hanoi, Shanti not only broke her national record of 23.60sec in the 200m with a 23.52 finish, but she also ran the 100m in 11.62sec - close to her personal best of 11.58.

It was a major return to form for her after seven years, when she suffered several lows, such as a tearful and unsuccessful defence of her title in Kuala Lumpur in 2017 and a season-ruining injury a year later.

Infighting and politicking within Singapore Athletics also affected the sprinter and her former coach Margaret Oh. After Shanti suffered niggling injuries, some wrote her off as being past her best.

"I had to deal with a lot of things. "I think it was mainly mental - for the past seven years, I had to deal with a lot of pressure coming from a lot of places," she said.

"That came with a lot of self doubt. I started doubting myself - whether I could live up to the same potential that I used to have. It was more of a mindset issue that I was facing."

Shanti, who has a degree in accounting, took up a job with social media content provider DC Creative a few months ago and it affected her training pattern to some extent.

"I just started working and I really enjoy it but the only problem is that I don't have much time for recovery, time to rest," she said.

"So that is quite difficult - juggling work, training and competition."

She overcame the predicament by telling herself that "what other people think of me doesn't matter".

"It's what I want to do for myself that became my focus," said Shanti.

"I wanted to do it for the people who truly matter, like my family, my coach, the friends around me and the people who have supported me, like my company.

"At the end of the day, I don't have to worry about anything else. I don't need the validation that comes from other places. I just need it from myself. Once I shifted that mindset a bit, I was more pumped up and ready."

Her coach Luis Cunha, a former Portuguese sprinter who participated in three Olympics, was a big help.

"He was an athlete himself, so he understands being an athlete is a 24/7 job," said Shanti.

"It requires things from different parts of your life, like training, diet, mental health and recovery. His attention to everything outside of training helped me."

Shanti conceded her technique was "really bad" before that.

"I think I have showed a lot of improvement in my running style since then. He taught me the right technique and that really helped me improve."

Constant training and improving on performances are difficult to sustain. But Shanti said she has no choice.

"It is difficult but ultimately a sacrifice I have to make if I want to train and perform well at competitions," she said.

"I have to forego a lot of social gatherings with my friends and family in order to train and compete.

"I don't really have a lot of time because I work the whole day and then I go for training in the evening - that's part of my cycle every week. The only time I have is on Sundays.

"I'm thankful I have people who understand my kind of lifestyle and support me no matter what."

On Sundays, Shanti enjoys watching TV at home. Otherwise, she goes to the beach, shops or hangs out with her friends.

For the rest of the season, she plans to follow her coach's training plan and improve on her starts, which has been a perennial problem and probably denied her the 100m gold in Hanoi.

"The goal is to just keep doing what I'm doing. Hopefully, it will get better," she said.

"I can train every day, show up at the track, but the mental aspect is most important. I have now given myself the confidence I can do well.

"People are entitled to their opinions and can say whatever they want. It's just a matter of what I can control. It's my journey. It's what I'm going through and doing that matter."

Shanti is hopeful of participating in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States, next month. Her focus after that will be on next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

santosh@sph.com.sg

