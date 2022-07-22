Sindhu gets Singapore lift

P.V. Sindhu's broad grin after winning the Singapore Open on Sunday morning indicated something important: The Indian badminton star was supremely confident ahead of two major tournaments - the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.

The 27-year-old refrained from gushing after beating lower-ranked Chinese Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium but said the Super 500 title was "just the start" she needed as the competition heats up in the second half of the year.

July and August for Sindhu (right) have historically been the build-up to the biggest tournaments - Olympics, World Championships or Asian Games.

Having featured in three World Championships finals, an easy Singapore Open win can only count as a good injection of form and purpose ahead of the Commonwealth Games - starting on July 28 in Birmingham, England - and World Championships - starting on Aug 22 in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a five-match week paced perfectly for Sindhu, who had to get past pesky unseeded opponents and a pugnacious 22-year-old in the final.

The women's world No. 7 cleverly controlled the clash with Wang, ranked 11th in the world. The Indian was dominant in the clutch points, displaying a calmer court presence.

Her overall game was technically superior, which sets her up nicely for bigger battles that'll demand her focus during tricky phases of play.

The Singapore title restores the belief that Sindhu can lord over opponents after some bruising losses, especially to Taiwanese world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying, in the past few months.

"In the last couple of tournaments, there were hard-fought matches and losing in the quarter-finals and semi-finals was a bit upsetting, but each match mattered and finally I could get this," Sindhu said after her win in Singapore.

"I am very happy because after a long time coming here to Singapore and winning, this means a lot to me.

"I have finally crossed that level, I have got the win now and I hope the same tempo continues for the rest of the tournaments and I do well in the upcoming event."

Asked if the Singapore open title augurs well for the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, Sindhu said: "Yes, it does. I wanted to be more successful. Right now it is time to just go and relax, and then focus on the Commonwealth Games and hope I get a medal in that.

"Followed by that, we have the World Championships and Japan Open. Of course, I hope for a medal in that, too. I have to be physically and mentally fit. My strength and conditioning coach Srikanth is there with me, so it should be okay."

Sindhu, who already has a silver and a bronze apart from the team gold from the Commonwealth Games, will be the favourite to win the gold this time.

Talking about the Birmingham event, Sindhu said: "It is going to be a team event. We have to give 100 per cent and be in 100 per cent form. As a team, we need to work towards it and after that there is an individual event.

"I hope I give my best, it is not going to be easy, there are some good players. So, we're hoping for as many medals as we can."

Titles like she won in Singapore have always been within Sindhu's reach. But she has often prioritised the big stage, high-intensity tournaments like the World Championships and Olympics.

Three weeks in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore helped her figure out her mistakes and correct her closing-out game. The Singapore title has served to smoothen the rough edges.

Sindhu has won three titles in 13 tournaments this year - not good enough for a two-time Olympic champion and a former world champion.

But beating the reigning Asian champion ahead of the Commonwealth Games will boost her confidence.

Now, it's about keeping the momentum. The Commonwealth Games outing will be another massive test for the favourite from India.

Sindhu is yet to win a Commonwealth individual gold. There will be added pressure to end the drought.

