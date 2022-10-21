Singapore-born David to feature in Australia's opener

Singapore-born Tim David (right) is set to play for Australia in their opening T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Sydney tomorrow.

The 26-year-old power-hitter will replace veteran Steve Smith, who has been struggling for form.

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey on Wednesday hinted on Smith's status for the Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I think all the members of our 15 have a role to play but I don't think that will be starting in the XI for Steve. Should we need a role from him at some stage, then absolutely," he said.

This will pave the way for David to fill the No. 6 role, cricket.com.au reported. Australia are clearly banking on the rookie to help them defend the Twenty20 World Cup on home turf.

The lanky right-hander has been knocking on the door with a series of blistering performances on the global T20 circuit, including the Indian Premier League and England's T20 Blast.

David is one of the most sought-after finishers in the game, and Australia skipper Aaron Finch said it was a no-brainer to include him in the squad for a home tournament where conditions are expected to favour batsmen.

"His form over the last couple of years has been outstanding," Finch said of David, whose rise really started last year when he had a wonderful season with the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League.

"His power, first and foremost, is really impressive, but he's the overall package with some handy off-spin overs and good in the field."

David, who stands 1.96m tall, played 14 T20s for Singapore but was eligible to switch allegiance because he has Australian parents.

"There's a touch of class about Tim David," said former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin.

"If he can gain confidence playing this role, then he can play a big role for us to win a World Cup. He can take a score from a 160 to a 180-190."

Australian opener David Warner described David as a "godsend": "Now he's in our team and set-up, it's a godsend. He's an incredible player and has some serious power. It boosts our middle order. With his height and strength, it suits us, that's for sure."

David, who made his Australian debut last month in India and hit a maiden T20 half-century off just 25 balls, said: "It's nice to feel like I've landed on my feet. just being around a lot of the guys you're playing against or with, so it doesn't feel like a massive step up."

Australia have Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, who are great finishers, so what role can David play in this T20 World CUp?

"Each individual has his role. But even what he (David) did for Mumbai (in the IPL), he got a couple of thirties or forties off eight or nine balls - it's incredible," said Warner. "You don't get these types of players every day."

