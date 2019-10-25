Singapore fade after bright start

Navin Param playing an unorthodox stroke during his innings against Bermuda. PHOTO: ICC

Losses on Tuesday and Wednesday have hurt the Singapore cricket team's chances of qualifying for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year.

After a stunning win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup Qualifier being played in the United Arab Emirates last Friday, they emulated their feat with a five-wicket victory over Bermuda two days later.

But the high-flyers were brought down to earth this week.

On Tuesday, Singapore lost to the Netherlands by five wickets. A day later, Kenya beat them by seven wickets.

The twin blows have relegated Singapore to fifth in the seven-team group table.

Only four of the seven teams in each of the two groups advance to the second round, with the top six in the play-offs progressing to the World Cup in October next year.

Singapore play Papua New Guinea today and Namibia tomorrow. Both are tough encounters.

Their qualification for the play-offs will now largely depend on how the other teams in their group perform.

Despite this week's setbacks, Singapore, playing in such a high international-level tournament for the first time, have much to rejoice from their outings in Dubai.

After Selladore Vijayakumar's miserly offspin spell of 3 for 16 in four overs was largely instrumental for the two-run win over Scotland, young Navin Param came up with a scorching unbeaten 72 runs off 41 balls that lifted them to a five-wicket win over Bermuda with three balls to spare.

On the eve of his 24th birthday, the Nanyang Technological University business degree student went in to bat when Singapore were 41-4 after 8.4 overs, chasing 150 to win.

He then put on 79 runs with Manpreet Singh (26) for the fifth wicket and 32 for the unbeaten sixth wicket with Janak Prakash (6 not out) as Singapore romped home.

A feature of Navin's innings was his use of sweeps, reverse sweeps, scoops and ramps to score the bulk of his seven fours and four sixes behind square. He later attributed his unorthodox style to his background as a hockey player while growing up.

"The hockey skills I developed since I was five have given me strong wrists and good hand-eye coordination," he told tabla!

"Hitting the ball with a much smaller stick has helped me develop a technique where I can manoeuvre the ball to different areas of the cricket ground. I can also sweep balls very well."

He said he approached the innings like he does in every other game.

"I have prepared these scenarios in my mind beforehand," he said. "So it all came naturally. It was one of those days when everything clicked. "

Janak also came up with a gritty performance against Scotland.

The 19-year-old allrounder was hit in the head by a drive from Kyle Coetzer while bowling. He went off the field to get the gash on his forehead treated and returned 17 balls later to help Singapore to victory.

He also claimed three Bermuda wickets at the death and hit the winning boundary after Navin's fireworks had given the Singapore innings impetus.

santosh@sph.com.sg