Singapore Olympian remembers Balbir

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior, who died on Monday aged 96, displayed his exceptional skills in Singapore too.

Former Singapore Olympian Ajit Singh, 92, remembers playing against the quick-footed centre-forward in a friendly match at the Jalan Besar Stadium in 1954.

"He was really famous then as a prolific scorer," said Ajit, who was a member of the Singapore hockey squad at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

"He was a two-time Olympic gold-medal winner and was on the way to winning another one in Melbourne."

Balbir was chiefly instrumental in independent India winning its first Olympic gold in London in 1948 and repeating the feat in Helsinki four years later.

The Indian hockey team, which was simply unmatchable in those days, was on a tour of Asia when it stopped in Singapore for a match.

It was ideal for the Singapore players as they were preparing for the Melbourne Olympics.

"There was great excitement that Balbir and the top Indian players were playing," said Ajit. "More than 3,000 people packed the Jalan Besar Stadium.

"One could see why Balbir was such a great centre-forward. He was fit, skilful and swift. It was difficult defending against him."

Singapore lost the match 3-1. Ajit said the margin would have been higher had not the defence, especially goalkeeper V.N. Pillai, put up a stout display.

"Captain Ronnie Barth and I were the full-backs and we had a perfect understanding with the goalkeeper," said Ajit. "If Balbir managed to evade the charging goalkeeper, one of us was always on the line to block his shots. I stopped Balbir from scoring twice."

Balbir netted India's three goals. Ajit said it was a great experience facing and tackling him.

"He was superb," said Ajit. "He could dribble his way past an entire team. He was my idol. The best centre-forward in the world I have ever seen."

Ajit developed a friendship with Balbir and used to be in regular touch with him.

"My last meeting with him was in Chandigarh six year ago," said Ajit. "I tried calling him a few years ago, but he was really sick. He couldn't speak on the phone.

"It's very sad that he died. Hockey has lost a true legend. He was a perfect gentleman, nice and humble and very approachable. He had no airs."

Former Singapore international Harbhajan Singh Loomba, 83, also remembers watching Balbir play against the Singapore Selection at the Jalan Besar Stadium in 1954.

"He was well-trained and very fit," said Loomba. "He showed beautiful stick work and passing. When he got the ball, it appeared like it was stuck to his stick with glue.

"He was a clean player. He was well-dressed on the field and a true gentleman off it. I developed a fascination for hockey after watching him and the other Indian players in action."

According to Loomba, the Jalan Besar Stadium was packed that day. "It was a full Indian team playing and many Indians turned up to see them play," he said. "They were very skilful. It was wonderful to see such hockey being played."

Balbir, who had Senior attached to his name because he was the oldest among five Balbir Singhs who played for India till the 1980s, died in Chandigarh after a prolonged pulmonary illness.

"He had amazing flexibility, speed and litheness in his game. His sprints were a treat to watch," said former Pakistan captain Samiullah Khan who himself was nicknamed the "The Flying Horse" for his speed.

"Hockey has lost a big name as Balbir Singh was someone who enabled India to win three consecutive gold medals because of his outstanding game."

In an illustrious career, Balbir won Olympic golds in London, Helsinki and Melbourne, and, after retirement, coached the Indian team to a bronze at the 1971 World Cup.

He was also the manager when India won the World Cup in 1975.

But it was his exploits in London that made people notice his exceptional ability.

India beat Great Britain 4-0 in the final and Balbir - then aged 23 - scored twice in the first half.

In a 2014 interview, he recalled the charged atmosphere in a packed Wembley Stadium and seeing Queen Elizabeth - mother of Britain's current monarch - who had been the last Empress of India.

"It's impossible to explain the feeling of joy and happiness," he said.

"You have to experience it. I was so happy. I was on top of the world. It was very special to beat the former rulers in their country."

In the 1952 final, Balbir scored five goals in India's 6-1 win over the Netherlands - a record for the most goals in an Olympics final that still stands.

At the 1956 Games, he captained the team as they scored 38 goals in five matches and conceded none.

Balbir added silver medals to his collection at the Asian Games in 1958 and 1962, before beginning a successful career as a coach.

"We all considered him the best scorer India ever produced," Gurbux Singh, 84, a member of the Indian team that won the gold at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, told The New Indian Express.

"And at that time India was at the top of the world. Very few people had the kind of scoring ability he possessed."

If the records maintained by statistician B.G. Joshi are anything to go by, in the 61 international matches he played between 1948 and 1956, Balbir scored an eye-popping 246 goals.

Balbir played eight matches in three Olympics and scored 22 times.

While historians consider the three goals Dhyan Chand scored in the 9-0 win over Japan in the 1936 Berlin Olympics final as the pinnacle of Indian hockey, the five Balbir scored in India's 6-1 thrashing of the Netherlands in the 1952 Games were arguably tougher.

It happened at a time when hockey had evolved considerably and against a much stronger and rugged Dutch team, who, despite losing the final, are credited as the founders of modern-day hockey, which is decisively more athletic than artistic.

India has produced many great hockey players. But Balbir, who was born in Moga in Punjab and worked for the police, stood out because of his ability to make the stick bend to his will.

