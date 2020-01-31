Small-town girls earn World Cup spots

Shafali Verma's journey to become part of the India women's cricket team began with a haircut.

Growing up in Haryana, a state well known for its male bias and skewed sex ratio, the 10-year-old enrolled at the Shree Ram Narain Cricket Academy.

But she was banned from playing in the only-male tournaments as the organisers felt she might get hurt.

Frustrated but undeterred, she had a plan.

"It was her idea," her father Sanjeev told Reuters from the northern Indian city of Rohtak.

"She said, 'What if I crop my hair? I don't think anyone would notice I'm a girl.'"

Thankfully for Shafali and Indian cricket, nobody did.

"Nobody noticed her among the boys and she got important match experience," said Sanjeev.

"It was an important decision we made. Her career could have been nipped in the bud."

That career has now blossomed, with the 16-year-old Shafali earning a place in the national side for February's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Awarded a central contract by the Indian board earlier this month, Shafali was then signed by the same sports marketing company which represents the country's top badminton player P.V. Sindhu and male cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

Her father, who runs a small jewellery shop, has been a stubborn supporter of his daughter's cricket dream but gave her a deadline to realise it.

"I told her, 'The first 19 years of your life are yours - chase your dream. If you can't make it big by 19, you'll follow what I say.'"

Shafali is well on her way to "making it big" and her father is building a gym for her on the first floor of their modest house in Rohtak.

With women wrestlers from Haryana wining medals at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, Sanjeev said a wind of change is blowing through the conservative state.

"The success of Sakshi Malik and the Phogat sisters inspired many girls," he said.

"Shafali had no girl to play with in the locality. Now there are nearly 30 girls in that academy alone."

Shafali has been turning heads with her incredible performances since she made her international debut last year.

In November, she broke Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record of being the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket.

Tendulkar was 16 years and 214 days when he achieved his maiden half-century - 59 versus Pakistan in the second Test at Faisalabad on Nov 23, 1989).

At 15 years and 285 days, Shafali broke her idol's record by scoring 73 runs off 49 balls against the the West Indies in the first Twenty20 international in St Lucia last November.

"I would want her to continue playing the way she is playing," the Indian women's team coach W.V. Raman told IANS.

"She will learn, just like (Virender) Sehwag and (M.S.) Dhoni found out how to go about doing what they do.

"The good thing is that she has shown that she can perform at that level and she is a quick learner. Between the home series against South Africa and the series in West Indies (last year), she worked hard and played everywhere, which is very exciting to see a 16-year-old girl do."

Shafali is not the only teenager in the Indian team for the World Cup. Fellow 16-year-old Richa Ghosh's story is not too dissimilar.

Since her passion for cricket clashed with cultural expectations, she lacked opportunities to play in Siliguri, a bustling town nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas in West Bengal.

"For some reason, parents were not very keen to let their daughters play cricket," her father Manabendra told Reuters.

"So Richa had no other option but to play with boys at a local club."

Convinced of her potential, Manabendra took his daughter to Kolkata.

Richa, even before reaching her teens, made it to the state's Under-19 team. She eventually earned a place in the senior side which also had former India captain Jhulan Goswami.

Richa made a name for herself by playing in tournaments on the outskirts of Kolkata.

"My first role model has always been my dad from whom I learnt cricket," she said. "Then it is Sachin Tendulkar, who will always remain my idol."

She earned a place in the national team after her recent performance at the women's Challenger Trophy was widely appreciated. She scored an impressive 36 off 26 balls in one of the games with four boundaries and a six.

She was named West Bengal cricketer of the year in 2018.

"She never chickened out of any contest, even when playing against boys," said Manabendra, who has umpired club matches.

"It has made her fearless. She has grown better as a player because of this."

Manabendra hopes her rise will encourage more girls to take up the sport back home.

"Girls are now being allowed in cricket camps, along with the boys," he said. "I hope many more girls follow in Richa's footsteps."

The women's World Cup will be played in Australia from Feb 21 to March 8.

India are clubbed with Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the group stage.

