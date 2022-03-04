Spectators allowed to witness Kohli's 100th Test

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli's (left) landmark 100th Test will be open to spectators in the north Indian city of Mohali, the country's cricket board has announced.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had earlier decided to hold the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now the match, starting today, will allow a 50 per cent capacity crowd. "The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the state cricketing associations and in the present circumstances is based on various factors," said Mr Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kohli, who was recently succeeded by Rohit Sharma as India's all-format captain, will return for the Test series after taking a break from the recent three-match T20 international series against Sri Lanka that India won 3-0.

The 33-year-old, who has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests since his debut in 2011, will become the 11th Indian to appear in 100 or more five-day matches - joining the likes of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best," said Mr Shah. "This is an occasion for our fans to savour.

"May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."

Earlier, Gavaskar had expressed disappointment at the BCCI's decision to bar spectators.

"Any game that you play, you want the crowd to be there," Gavaskar told India Today. "India has played without any crowds in recent times.

"Any performer, be it an actor, be it a cricketer, wants to play in front of the crowd. The 100th Test is very, very special.

"Disappointing that there is going to be no crowd, but I think the decision has been taken in the greater interest. The cases have increased in and around Mohali, where the match is going to be played."

PCA treasurer R.P. Singla said that around 12,000 fans are expected to attend the match each day. "Fifty per cent seats will go on sale online from Wednesday and we have all the arrangements in place for bringing in spectators," he said.

The PCA stadium in Mohali can accommodate around 26,000 spectators and has been a popular Test venue.

Indian pace spearhead and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said the landmark match is a reflection of Kohli's dedication to cricket.

"It is always a special achievement for a player. You know it is a testimony to his hard work and dedication," said Bumrah, who made his Test debut under Kohli's leadership in 2018.

"Playing 100 Test matches for your country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot in the future as well.

"It is another feather in his cap."

The second Test, a day-night match in Bengaluru, will also have limited spectators attending.

It will be India's third pink-ball Test.

