S'pore-born David eyes World Cup spot

In April, 2019, Tim David was delisted by Western Australia.

Less than three years later, the relatively unknown cricketer has become an overnight millionaire, after being picked up by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians last weekend.

For two months' work with Mumbai this year, the Singapore-born Australian will earn Rs8.25 crore ($1.5 million), much more than what established Australian stars Josh Hazlewood (Rs7.75cr), Pat Cummins (Rs7.25cr), Mitchell Marsh (Rs6.5cr) and David Warner (Rs6.25cr) will earn at the world's most popular Twenty20 tournament.

Interestingly, Australia's World Cup-winners Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa went unsold.

David, a batting all rounder who has been overlooked time and time again by the Australian selectors, became the biggest surprise package of the 2022 IPL auction in Bengaluru last weekend.

He plays in the lower Associated nations league for Singapore by virtue of his birth. He was born in Singapore and moved to Perth along with his family when he was two years old.

The 25-year-old did play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in last season's IPL, but only got one game. Mumbai, doubtless will be expecting more from him now that they have made him their highest-ever overseas earner.

"We've been tracking Tim and he has got success at RCB last year. Looking forward to seeing him and (Kieron) Pollard finishing innings for us," said Mumbai's owner Akash Ambani.

Former England captain and cricket pundit Mike Artherton reckons that there are few top-class "hard-hitting batsmen who come in down the order, who excel at hitting boundaries to finish matches, who can bowl a bit and field well".

"David fits that bill," he said "He is a strapping lad, six-foot-plenty, strong as can be, with a confidence to clear the rope at a moment's notice against pace and spin alike. He is highly valued, therefore - a next-generation Kieron Pollard (the West Indian allrounder)."

David, who was raised in Western Australia and plays for the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), is among the top-10 scorers in the Pakistan Super League that is currently in progress. Till earlier this week, he scored 221 runs at the extraordinary strike rate of 206.54.

A journeyman with experience of playing T20 cricket in Australia, England, India, Pakistan and the Caribbean and who has never played first-class cricket, David made 218 runs in 15 matches for the Hurricanes in the BBL last season.

Recently, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Hurricanes despite lucrative offers from rival clubs. A limited-overs specialist, he is emblematic of the new generation of cricketers who are ditching domestic cricket and chances to play Test cricket to earn millions of dollars playing in T20 tournaments around the world.

"He's never played a Sheffield Shield game (in Australia)," News Corp cricket writer Ben Horne said. "He's played 16 (domestic) games mostly for Western Australia."

"But now that the international spotlight is on David after the auction, a solid IPL campaign could ignite his international career.

"He was born in Singapore (and) his dad (Rod David) played for Singapore," Horne said. "But he is Australian and is eligible to play for Australia. If he has a big IPL on that kind of money, he may well come into contention for Australia."

Despite his power hitting, David was ignored by Australia for the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Instead, the selectors have continued to use Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell as their power hitters, while Josh Inglis has been given an opportunity with Mitchell Marsh rested. Ashton Turner is waiting in the wings.

Mumbai, however, have not looked past David, pinning their hopes on the dashing right-hander. They have obviously recognised a match-winner.

Back to back half-centuries in Pakistan over the past fortnight likely sealed the franchise's intent.

Standing at 1.96m, David's long levers are a point of difference.

Should Mumbai's great gamble come off, David will likely come into the reckoning ahead of October's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Of course I have an ambition to play for Australia," he told Cricinfo last year. "If that opportunity came up through a prolonged period of good performances, I'd love to take that.

"But, at the moment, I'm really happy playing for Singapore... it's been an important part of my development."

Former Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith, who lured David to the team, told cricket.com.au: "I think we're going to see players potentially taking different paths to the Australian set-up. It might not necessarily be about piling on the runs in state cricket anymore.

"He's (David) got some good deals in a few different competitions and he's learning his game in varying conditions around the world, and these days that's another way to go about it.

"(Australia) have just won the World Cup, they've got Stoinis and (Matthew) Wade there, and they'll be defending their title, so it's a difficult side to break into.

"But who knows? For Tim now it's all about gaining experience in different situations. The more of that he gets, the better off he'll be."

