Streets in Melbourne named after Indian cricketers

A new housing estate being developed on Rockbank suburb in Melbourne will have streets named after Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli.

The estate, developed by Resi Ventures, is luring buyers with a Tendulkar Drive, Kohli Crescent and Dev Terrace, reported news agency NewsBytes. It has also named streets after other international cricketers.

Rockbank, which falls under Melton Council, has been popular among home buyers from the Indian community.

"The response from the Indian community has been exceptionally good and high ever since the launch of the packages," said Elissa Hayes of Resi Ventures.

The housing estate has also named streets after other noted cricketers such as Steve Waugh, Javed Miandad, Curtley Ambrose, Garry Sobers, Richard Hadlee and Wasim Akram.

Varun Sharma, a property developer in Melbourne, said the initiative to name the streets after cricketers has met with a huge response.

"As soon as they announced street names after cricketers, the inquiries doubled," he told SBS Hindi.

"Who would not like to live on Kohli Crescent? You never know - Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli might drive by the street when he is in Melbourne this December."

Resi Ventures director Khurram Saeed said 60 cricketers' names were submitted to the council for approval.

Notably, the list included Australian maestro Don Bradman. However, the council refused as there is already a street named in Australia after him.

"We didn't get Kumar Sangakara, Rahul Dravid, M.S. Dhoni and a few others as the council knocked them back for one reason or another," Khurram said.

"We did get Tendulkar and Kohli over the line. Kohli is one of my favourite batsmen of the current era and I named the most expensive street after him, overlooking the future wetlands."

City of Melton Mayor Lara Carli said it was great to see a positive response to these names. "Street names in our city are usually submitted by developers and approved by the council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines.

"It seems these cricket-themed names are already popular with cricket fans in our community and beyond. It's great to see a positive response to these names and it's something I'm sure the developer and surrounding residents can be proud of."

Khandallah, a suburb in New Zealand's capital Wellington, has a street dedicated to the Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. It is known as Gavaskar Place.

