Talk alone cannot lift S'pore football

For Singapore football fans, the national team's 1-4 loss to Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 3 was hard to digest.

Not only did it deny the Lions a place in the semi-finals of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup, but the result also raised serious questions about the players' capabilities and the team's lack of class and depth compared to the top teams in South-east Asia.

The Tamil Murasu podcast series Kopi Kadai looks at what went wrong, in a discussion with former Singapore stalwart V. Khanisen; die-hard fan A. Thiyaga Raju, who last year brought out the book ROAR: Football Legends of Singapore; and sports journalist and Money FM producer Zia-ul Raushan.

Moderator Prasanna Krishnan said even a draw with Malaysia would have been enough for Singapore to reach the semi-finals but Raushan pointed out that the loss was no surprise as the "Lions were poor throughout the tournament".

Thiyaga Raju argued that the wrong players were fielded. "Harris Harun is a midfield player. Why did they play him in defence?" he asked.

"(Football icon) Fandi Ahmad's sons Ikhsan and Ilhan, whom we depended on for goals, got injured and our hopes of getting goals went down the drain."

Khanisen, Singapore's midfield maestro in the 1970s who helped the national team win the 1977 Malaysia Cup, said the Lions played well but there was one fundamental problem: stamina.

"In a 90-minute match, fitness and energy level are important," he said. "In the last 20 minutes, our players flagged. I don't know why this happened. Only the coach and trainers can tell."

Much of the blame for Singapore's dismal showing was pinned on coach Takayuki Nishigaya, who had asserted the team would be "aggressive".

The Lions were rather timid.

The Japanese coach said players in his country have a mindset to improve and Singapore players should develop the same attitude from a young age.

Thiyaga Raju agreed, saying children in Singapore should start playing football at primary school. Khanisen said: "Parents' involvement and support are crucial for them to grow and develop."

He admitted it is easy for everyone to talk about developing football, but unless the Football Association of Singapore does something about it, the sport cannot go far. Most importantly, FAS must set up a panel to find out what is going wrong.

"It should have professionals, laymen and former players," he said. "They should brainstorm and take corrective measures. Once we find consistency and plug all the holes, we can become big in 20 years, just like Iceland."

