Tearful Shafali can hold head high

Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after the Indian women were beaten in their first T20 World Cup final.

All eyes were on Shafali Verma (left), who jumped the ranks through the course of the tournament and piled up 161 runs in the league matches.

Her performance led Shafali, 16, to be ranked the No. 1 women's T20 player in the world, after she jumped 19 places and surpassed former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates.

But Shafali, who became the youngest player (female or male) to play in a World Cup final, looked visibly distraught after India lost the final by 85 runs.

She broke down during the prize presentation ceremony.

She had a poor outing as she dropped Australian opener Alyssa Healy on nine in the first over and made only two runs in the reply.

Shafali was later relegated to No. 3 in the world rankings after Australia's Beth Mooney's 28 in the semi-final against South Africa and 78 not out in the final gave her 259 runs in six innings and lifted her to the top spot.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said Shafali struggled to bounce back after dropping Healy but refused to blame the teenager for India's defeat.

"She's only 16, she's playing her first World Cup. She did really, really well and performed for us," said Harmanpreet.

"For a 16-year-old kid, it's difficult to keep thinking positively and stay in the game.

"It's a lesson for her but it could happen to anyone. We can't blame her because there were others also in her position."

Shafali also received support from former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee.

"I really felt for Shafali Verma at the end, it was tough seeing her in tears, but she should be very proud of the way she's performed in Australia," he wrote in his column for the International Cricket Council.

"To come out here and face your first tournament head-on is testament to her talent and mental strength, and she's only going to get better from here."

