Tensions soar as India face Pakistan

Sunday's cricket clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne witnessed a massive fan moment as Star Sports, the official broadcaster, released a new video featuring Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday.

The Hollywood and pro-wrestling star talks about the rivalry between the two countries in the video.

"When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It's time for India versus Pakistan - the greatest rivalry," Rock says in the video.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Pakistan in their first official match at cricket's showpiece event, which started in Australia on Oct 16 and will end on Nov 13.

Pakistan handed India a 10-wicket defeat in the previous edition held in the United Arab Emirates last year and India will hope to turn things around this time.

Both the teams also met twice at the Asia Cup this year, with India and Pakistan winning one match each.

The Indian skipper had earlier mentioned that the playing XI for the encounter with Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground had already been decided.

However, he declined to share further information during the toss ahead of the warm-up tie against Australia on Monday, which India won by six runs.

Pakistan also engaged in a warm-up match on Tuesday but were outplayed by England, as the latter chased down the 161-run target with 26 balls to spare.

Even as tensions run high ahead of the India-Pakistan clash on Sunday, the boards of the two countries put themselves on a collision course on Tuesday after Indian board (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said the 2023 Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue.

Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the matter of India playing the Asia Cup in Pakistan was stated in the notes circulated to the BCCI members before Tuesday's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

"I am saying this as ACC president. We can't go there (to Pakistan), they can't come here," Shah reportedly said at the AGM.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and the scheduled bilateral series in early 2009 was cancelled after the Mumbai terrorist attack on Nov 26, 2008.

Pakistan did travel to India for a six-match limited-overs series in 2012, but there was no bilateral cricket in the last 10 years.

India also cited security concerns in Pakistan following the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, after which no international team visited the country for more than a decade.

India and Pakistan played each other only at International Cricket Council (ICC) and ACC events.

Shah's announcement reportedly prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to threaten a boycott of next year's 50-overs World Cup in India.

The PCB is irked as international cricket has resumed in Pakistan with all top nations like England, Australia and West Indies travelling there to play Tests and white-ball series.

Sources close to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja indicated that one of the options being considered after Shah's statement was to pull out of the 50-over ICC World Cup in India.

"The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," a senior PCB source told Press Trust Of India.

The PCB reacted angrily to Shah's announcement on Wednesday.

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment the comments made by the ACC president with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue," it said. "The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the board of the ACC or the PCB, and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications. The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities."

The Pakistan board said it has not received any official communication from the ACC, and noted that hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup had been given to Pakistan under Mr Shah's leadership.

"Mr Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally," the PCB said, and called for an emergency meeting of the Asian Board "as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter".

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP

