Theegala relies on Indian heritage for success

Sahith Theegala credits his Indian heritage and his hard-working parents with helping him find success as a rookie on the US PGA Tour.

The 23-year-old American golfer failed to make the cut at last week's Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, but he shared eighth place at the previous week's Sanderson Farms Championship, his first top-10 finish.

World No. 369 Theegala led or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds in Mississippi and, while he faded at the end, the effort was a turning point for his career.

"Just that experience on Sunday, final group, it's something I'm going to carry on for the rest of my career," he said on Oct 5. "Just really staying in the moment and grinding through it all, it was a blast. Having that experience in the back of my mind is really going to prepare me well for the next time I'm in that position."

Theegala began playing golf at age six and won his first junior event, a hint the prodigy might have a future in the sport, but it was the efforts of his parents that launched his career.

"Very proud of my heritage and my background," he said. "Both my parents were born and brought up in India (Hyderabad). I spent a bit of time in India when I was younger. I haven't been there much recently.

"My dad (Murli) was the first one to leave India (in 1987) in the family. He went to IIT Madras and then he did grad school at Kansas State. Pretty much came here with nothing, really cool story, really thankful for the opportunity my parents gave me."

His father went to Kansas and then Los Angeles, returned to India to get married and began a family in LA. "Nobody in my family played sports. It just wasn't a thing," said Theegala. "But my dad, when he came to the States, he ran some marathons and played some cricket and did all kinds of stuff, but he loved watching sports.

"So, when I was young, he would always have sports up on the TV. The three main ones were basketball, golf and cricket. So I got into basketball and golf, because that is popular here.

"We found out pretty quickly that I was really good at golf, so my father found a way with no background or knowledge to get me to the next level."

Murli told pga.com that his son loved to watch golfers Vijay Singh, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on TV. One day Murli asked him if he wanted to go hit balls himself. The boy did and Murli soon realised that he made good contact with the ball.

"I said, 'Man, he's got something,'" Murli told pg.com. "He was never afraid. He'd just try to rip it as hard as he could. Then I took him to the putting and chipping green and he fell in love with it. He'd keep practising until it went dark and then he'd cry when it'd get dark."

Theegala said he progressed in the sport because of his mental toughness. "My parents (Murli and mother Karuna) raised me to be resilient and not to let your guard down at any point and, if you have an opportunity, might as well make the most out of it," he said. "One of the main things is just seeing my parents' journey to the States and how they managed to raise me and my younger brother (Sahan) and give us such a good life.

"The hardships that they went through and the hardships some other family went through in India... keeping that in the back of my mind has really grounded me as a person.

"I'm really blessed and thankful that my parents and grandparents put me in this position to be able to succeed. I definitely think that Asian heritage part is a big part of why I've reached this point."

Murli, who has been cheerleader, chauffeur and financier for every step of his son's journey, is immensely proud that Theegala is now a PGA Tour member, competing against the guys he used to watch on TV.

"There's no words," Murli said. "This is like a dream come true, because I've watched thousands of junior golfers and so many great swings and so many great players and here in the end my boy did it."

Theegala, who swept all US collegiate golf awards last year, can't wait to compete against the best on the professional tour. "A lot of these younger guys like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Wolff, even Viktor Hovland on the European side, I grew up playing with and seeing them succeed kind of puts a little bit more fire under my belly," he said.

"Seeing Collin win two Majors and a WGC and all the success is really, really cool. It just gives me more confidence to see that it's doable."

Theegala would love to play in India at some stage.

"I've never actually brought my golf clubs over there," he said. "I played when I was maybe 11 or 12 with a rental set. But I would love to go over there and play because I have so much of my family over there still and it would be really cool."

