They called her Speedy Gonzales

(Above) Janet Jesudason finishing fifth in the women's 100m at the I956 Olympics at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Indian runner Mary Rao can be seen lying across Janet's lane 2 at the 20-metre mark; Janet (left) with Mary Klass. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF JANET JESUDASON

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Janet Jesudason did not watch Singaporean Shanti Pereira record 23.96 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday to finish last in her 200m heat.

But the 84-year-old, who represented Singapore at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, did get to see Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson sweep the medals in the women's 100m final last Saturday.

"In Sydney, I don't get to see all the action from the Olympics on TV," said Janet, one of the first female Singaporean sprinters to compete in a major international meet. "A friend told me that Shanti was running. I don't really follow how she is doing.

"However, I was captivated by the 100m final. It was very exciting. It showed the natural ability and energy of the Jamaicans to produce a result.

"They are lean and tiny. They have speed and agility. They are innately gifted. They are trained well."

Janet had noticed that modern-day athletes are supremely fit and focused when she was a volunteer at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

"They barely talk to others and spend their time in gym training and rigorous practice," she said.

It is a far cry from when she participated in the 1956 Olympics.

Tang Pui Wah, the first female Olympian from Singapore, competed in the 100m and 80m hurdles in Helsinki in 1952. Janet and Mary Klass were the next two women to test their mettle in the sprints in Melbourne four years later.

"Then the mentality was 'just go run, represent your country'," said Janet, who was born in Perak, Malaysia, to an Indian father and a Chinese mother. "It was more emotional as the ideal was to participate rather than win. Melbourne 1956 was known as the 'Friendly Games' and we never prepared as intensely as athletes are doing now."

Janet (100m), Klass (100m), Kesavan Soon (100m and 200m) and Tan Eng Yoon (100m) formed Singapore's athletics team at the 1956 Olympics.

Janet, who was dubbed "Speedy Gonzales" (after the cartoon character who was portrayed as "The Fastest Mouse in all Mexico") by her Katong Convent classmates in 1952 after she dazzled in inter-school athletic meets, said her training involved running around the 400m grass track four times every day at the old Raffles Institution campus at Bras Basah.

"It was just jogging to warm up," she said. "Then I did short bursts of sprints. We had three coaches but they were not really qualified. They were more like experienced athletes who told us what to do.

"We had no starting blocks. I only got to see one just before the Games. I had no knowledge of how to eat, train and rest. Our warm-up was doing a few stretches. We just followed each other and ran around the track."

Janet got to experience a proper running track only when she went for the Olympics trials at the British army base in Nee Soon.

"It was a beautifully prepared grass running track," she said. "They had used a big roller and it was amazing. I felt like I could really do well on it.

"I enjoyed running on it. It was so different from the track at RI which had potholes and uneven buffalo grass."

Janet qualified with her very first run - which she believes was done in 12.5sec.

"I was shocked and excited by my performance," she said. "I looked forward to going to Melbourne, which would be my first trip outside Singapore and Malaysia."

Before leaving for Melbourne, Janet got to train at the newly laid cinder track at Farrer Park.

"It was terrible," she said. "It was like running on cement with spikes. Our feet were not used to it. Mary and I had pain in our legs."

Previously, she had only gone to Ipoh and Penang by bus for amateur races. So, she was "totally overwhelmed" flying to Melbourne.

"I was excited that I was going to travel overseas and meet people," she said. "I wanted to eat, laugh and make friends."

Melbourne was "lovely" to Janet. "At 19, it was an eye-opener," she said. "I was there to take part in the Olympics and not to win. So, there was no pressure."

But the sudden change in weather from hot, humid Singapore affected her. "My lips and face swelled," she said. "I couldn't limber up quickly. To feel the warmth, I had to run a lot. Training was so tiring."

Another disadvantage for her was the women's 100m field. "The other competitors were enormous, especially the Russians and Germans," she said. "They were muscular and exuded strength and power. I was tiny compared to them.

"One African-American runner, who towered over me, asked me, 'honey, you going to run in this race?'. I just mumbled 'yes'.

"I had fear, I wondered how I was going to do Singapore proud against all the well-trained athletes. I just wanted to go back home."

Janet knew she had no chance. However, she felt she could beat Mary Leela Rao, the Indian champion.

"Mary Rao was very attractive. She wore a sari and everyone took photos with her," said Janet. "Mary (Klass) and I knew we could beat her.

Coincidentally, Janet was drawn in Heat 1 along with Rao.

"My focus was only to beat her," said Janet. "But, unfortunately, the race had two false starts and I was glued to the starting block trying to make a perfect start.

"My start was slow and along the way Mary Rao fell. It was the end of the race for her and a distraction for me. I finished fifth (in 13.2sec)."

The heat was won by Italy's Giuseppina Leone in 11.8sec. Australia's Betty Cuthbert won the final in 11.5sec. Klass timed 12.6sec as she finished seventh and last in Heat 2.

"It was a big emotional release for me as I had never done something like that before," said Janet. "I felt comfort in the words of an Australian timekeeper who told me 'you were beautiful to watch, others were like horses'."

Janet believes the race helped her build courage.

"People in Singapore did not expect much from me and my father told me to just go and run and enjoy the moment," she said. "It taught me to face life with confidence. I learnt that nothing lasts forever. You just have to deal with the situation and it will be over."

Janet's father E.W. Jesudason was RI's principal from 1963 to1965.

Janet did not want to take up athletics as a career. So she quit the sport in 1957.

She was teaching physical education at RI at the time and wanted to go to England to study further and coach girls. But the education department did not deliver the promised scholarship.

So, in 1959, she left for England on her own with the money she had saved.

She studied, worked as a sales assistant in a department store and taught in primary and secondary schools in England, before marrying Englishman Richard Stevens. She also worked in France and the United States.

"I wanted to return to Singapore in the seventies and teach," said Janet, who has a daughter Andrea, 58, a son, Adrian, 46, and four grandchildren. "I wrote to three people in the education department, but only one was willing to support me," she said. "I gave up when there was no response from the others."

From 1981 to 1989 she lived in Singapore when her husband was posted to the island with Straits Steamship, before settling down in Sydney and becoming an Australian citizen. She also holds a British passport.

Janet and her husband, who died in March, divorced two years ago. Her daughter now lives in Melbourne and son in San Jose in the US.

Janet, who lives alone, teaches yoga to members of the community at St Ives, a suburb on the Upper North Shore of Sydney.

"My students include Indians from Singapore, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka," she said. "I teach seniors chair yoga. I'm still fit. I walk every day."

