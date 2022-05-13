Thiruben confident for SEA Games

A. VISHNU VARDNI

Singapore athlete Thiruben Thana Rajan is confident he can set a personal best time in the 400m at the SEA Games in Hanoi despite sustaining an injury in February which hampered his preparation.

The 22-year-old has run the distance in 47.91 seconds, a personal best time he set at the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2017.

On Sunday, he will run the race in his second SEA Games appearance.

But he will have to be at his best to win a medal because three of his rivals - Thailand's Phitchaya Sunthonthuam, Vietnam's Tran Nhat Hoang and the Philippines' Trenten Anthony Beram - have sub-47 second records.

Thiruben, the current national Under-18 400m record holder (47.91sec), suffered a toe tendon injury in February that affected his training for several weeks.

A Covid-19 infection also kept him out of the tracks for a few weeks.

But he told tabla! he had put in hard work during his training sessions at the Box Hill Athletics Club in Melbourne, Australia, from 2020 under coach Rob Falkenberg.

"I had to reassess my goals after my injury. Nevertheless, I am confident that I will deliver my best," he said.

"At the end of the day, I will be proud of myself for continuing to train hard amid this year's struggles."

Thiruben, who is pursuing a sports management degree at the Deakin University in Geelong, Australia, returned home to be with his family earlier this month.

He also wanted to step up his preparations for the SEA Games by training in conditions in Singapore which are similar to Hanoi's.

Next Wednesday, Thiruben will also be running in the 4x400m relay.

He was a member of the Singapore 4x400m relay team that finished fifth at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

He is confident that the team can achieve a timing close to the national record of 3min and 10.55sec, which was set in 1974, in Hanoi next week.

At the recent Australian National Athletics Championships in Sydney, the Singapore 4x400m team finished fourth, with a time of 3:15.05.

But the quartet of Thiruben, Reuben Lee, Calvin Quek and Tan Zong Yang will have to produce a brilliant run on Wednesday if they are to win a medal, for their main rivals Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines have consistently produced sub 3:09 timings in major meets over the past five years.

"I was still fresh in athletics in 2017," said Thiruben. "I find myself in a different phase of life now with a different outlook on the SEA Games.

"I have matured from my experiences. Each time I represent Singapore, it is a humbling reminder that many do not get to travel and compete like me.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to take part in the SEA Games in Hanoi."

