Time to restructure as captain Kohli fails

Virat Kohli has achieved several milestones as a batter. But, when it comes to captaincy, the Indian cricketer often cops severe criticism, especially handling teams in One-Day Internationals and Twenty20s.

The 32-year-old's decision-making abilities has been found wanting at International Cricket Council events and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Monday, he played his last match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as captain. The Red Devils lost a close contest to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah, dashing their hopes of winning the cup for the first time.

But, even before the first ball was delivered, Kohli was at the receiving end of barbs from critics, who questioned his decision to bat first on a sluggish surface which also offered turn. They kept raising doubts about his tactics throughout RCB's innings.

In the end, RCB could manage just 138 runs in 20 overs. Kohli again produced a sub-par 39 in 33 balls. KKR won by four wickets.

RCB will now look to regroup and restructure for next year's IPL. Kohli revealed on Monday that he wanted to manage his workload in international cricket and that is why he decided to step down as captain from the shorter formats this year.

"As a batsman, you have to make sure you are contributing in the best way possible for your team. I didn't want to compromise on the enjoyment of the game also," he said on Star Sports.

"What you actually want to do is provide the best out there for your team. And potentially have another guy (as captain) who has a fresh energy and fresh set of ideas to still carry that culture forward and you still continue to be the leader by motivating the youngsters."

"I have given my 120 per cent to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field. It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB)."

Kohli was made RCB captain in 2011 after New Zealander Daniel Vettori. Since then, he has captained the side in 11 seasons, but the team could not win the IPL trophy and Kohli will be pained by that.

RCB's best performance under Kohli's captaincy was in 2016 when they emerged runners-up. He led them in 140 IPL matches, out of which they won 64 and lost 69.

Most RCB fans want legendary South African batter AB de Villiers to be the team's next leader. But the RCB management may not consider him as he is already 37 and doesn't have many years left in cricket.

RCB has not groomed a strong deputy and Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who is an international T20 star, was signed by RCB only at the start of this season and is slowly finding his feet.

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes RCB's 21-year-old opener Devdutt Padikkal can lead the team effectively.

But the bet is on the RCB management turning to a proven captain like Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan or K. L. Rahul to take over.

Indo-Asian News Service