Underdogs deliver India's medals

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (above), javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with his parents (left) and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (above), javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with his parents (left) and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (above), javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with his parents (left) and women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

For a long time, Indians believed in the dictum that one could win or lose but the important thing was to participate.

When Indian athletes returned empty-handed from the Olympics every four years, there would be only sighs of resignation.

But India proved to be a changed nation at the recent Tokyo Olympics. Its athletes showed the hunger to win.

For the first time since its independence in 1947, the nation of 1.3 billion people finished with seven medals, including a coveted gold in men's javelin.

The men's hockey team made history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years. Overall, India finished 48th among the participating nations.

The 228-strong Indian contingent, which included 56 women and who participated in 18 events, returned home with its highest medal tally - one more than that was bagged in 2012.

From its prime minister to Bollywood celebrities and ordinary folk, every Indian is rejoicing. Olympic fever has gripped the country, which just weeks ago looked demoralised fighting a long battle with Covid-19, joblessness and monsoon floods.

"I always wanted to see an Indian win an Olympic gold," India's former star sprinter P.T. Usha, who finished fourth in Los Angeles in 1984, told the Hindustan Times.

Like her, the stars who emerged from Tokyo were mostly from the poorer sections of society. They took up sports to achieve social mobility. They overcame poverty and patriarchy to succeed.

Most of the achievements were attained in the face of daunting odds where the athletes could depend on little beyond their own grit, hard work and measly resources.

"Tokyo 2020 for India marks a turning point from a social point of view. This is proving an era of the underdog," said sports journalist A. Andalib. "Many, especially the women of Haryana have successfully fought patriarchy and poverty in search of a better life."

Mr Thomas Ngullie, a former minister from Nagaland, said: "Athletics, weightlifting and boxing are not a rich man's sport in India. Unlike cricket stars from Delhi and Mumbai, these young boys and girls often come from humble backgrounds."

Mirabai Chanu, who got India a silver on the very first day of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 49kg weightlifting, is the youngest of six siblings born to a poor couple in Manipur, reported The Indian Express.

Her father was a construction worker, while her mother ran a tea stall in their mountain village Nongpok Kakching.

She naturally took up weightlifting, having accompanied her brothers since childhood to a nearby jungle to gather firewood.

On one such trip, Chanu, who was 12, saw her elder brother struggling with a load of logs. She took her brother's pile as well and walked the 2km back home.

Even as a five-year-old, she had balanced on her head buckets full of water from the village well, negotiating the steep inclines on her way back home.

When Chanu finally took up training - with the money pawned from her mother's jewellery - she had to commute 40km daily over hilly terrain.

At times, she would hitch a ride on a truck or share an autorickshaw, usually walking part of the way. Upon her return home from Tokyo, the 26-year-old gave a celebratory reception to the truck drivers who had helped her.

Most Indian boxers come from rural families with little support. Bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain comes from a development-starved village called Baro Mukhia in Assam.

Most people in the village do not know how to use a mobile phone. There is not even a proper road leading to her house.

But, soon after she outclassed Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin to seal the welterweight bronze medal in Tokyo, the state government announced that it would build a motorable road to her home.

Women's hockey player Parasdeep Kaur told sports writer Nirendra Dev how people would tell her father that she should be married off without further delay. Little wonder that she is the only one pursuing the game from her village.

Teammate Salima Tete from Jharkhand's Simdega, a tribal area which is home to hockey legends Sylvanus Dung Dung and Michael Kindo, lives in a mud house. For her, the hockey stick and ball are a means to improve her family's lot.

Last Friday, she was richer for her efforts in Tokyo, where the Indian women's hockey team finished fourth, after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren rewarded her with Rs50 lakh ($91,000) in cash and a "proper house".

Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal's father pulled a hand-cart while her mother worked as a domestic helper. Even Neeraj Chopra, the 23-year-old mid-level junior commissioned officer in the Indian Army who won India its first athletics gold with his javelin throw of 87.58m, has a modest background.

He is the son of a farmer from Haryana and exemplifies the newly found enthusiasm among ordinary rural Indians to encourage their children to take up sports.

"Unlike in the past, we now have many parents coming to enrol their daughters for training," said Sukhwinder Singh, who runs a hockey training academy near Delhi.

But there is also a paradox. Despite patriarchy and conservatism, Haryana dominated India's Olympic squad with 25 per cent of the athletes.

The state has emerged as a centre for sports excellence in recent decades, yet primitive social norms and male chauvinism prevail, like in most states in north India.

Even worse, the evils of old persist in several states in India, especially in the north.

On the day the Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain in the third-place playoff, two "upper-caste" men went to the home of one of the players, Vandana Katariya, in Uttarakhand and warned her parents against letting their "low-caste" daughter play again for the country.

It was lost to them that the 29-year-old became India's first woman hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick when India beat South Africa 4-3 earlier to keep themselves in the medal fray.

Three men were later arrested by the Uttarakhand police for hurling casteist slurs at her family members.

Katariya was initially dissuaded by her father from pursuing her dream of playing hockey because, with his meagre salary as a technician in a government company, he lacked the means to pay for her training.

But she persisted and was on Sunday named the brand ambassador of the state's Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also rewarded her with Rs 25 lakh in cash.

Gurbax Singh, a former national boxing coach, believes the persistence of athletes from poor rural backgrounds to succeed is what Indian sport needs.

"Most come from rural families with little support, seeking sustenance and social security in sports. If this trend persists, Indian sports is set for a mega upheaval," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service