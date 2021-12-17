Uproar after comments about Kohli-Rohit rift

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's claim of an alleged rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has caused a massive uproar in India's cricketing circles ahead of a tour to South Africa later this month.

If reports are to be believed, all is not well between the two senior cricket players, right from the day the Indian cricket board (BCCI) decided to separate the leadership roles in white-ball and red-ball cricket.

The latest development of Rohit missing the three Tests in South Africa due to a hamstring injury and Kohli's reported plan to skip the three ODIs due to personal reasons have caused turmoil in Indian cricket.

Azharuddin's tweets, in which he said the timing of the breaks of the two stalwarts could have been better has added fuel to the fire.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming Tests. There is no harm in taking a break, but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up other forms of cricket," Azharuddin tweeted on Tuesday.

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad felt that as a responsible administrator of a cricket association (Hyderabad), Azharuddin shouldn't have made such comments publicly.

"If he has no substantial evidence, why is he making such statements? Either he knows everything or he has no idea about what is going on," Azad said.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar said Azharuddin should not have alluded to a rift unless he had "some inside information" to prove it.

"Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions," said Gavaskar.

Kohli came out on Wednesday to categorically deny a rift between him and Rohit and confirmed his availability for the one-day leg of the team's South Africa tour.

"I am available for selection for the ODIs in South Africa and I'm always keen to play," he said. "Rohit is a very able captain and we have seen it in the IPL as well as for India.

"There is no problem between me and Rohit. I have been clarifying for the last 21/2 years or so. I'm really tired."

Kohli, however, felt his removal as the ODI captain was abrupt, a decision conveyed barely 90 minutes before the selectors met on Dec 8 to pick the Test squad for South Africa.

"The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed. And, before ending the call, I was told the five selectors had decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied 'okay, fine'.

"That's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all."

