US university picks Jagshaanbir

The coronavirus crisis has given Indian basketball player Jagshaanbir Singh the time to carefully plan his dream of playing in the NBA.

The 2.13m-tall centre from Jalandhar in Punjab was signed to play for the Point Park University's Pioneers team last Friday. It makes the 19-year-old the first Indian basketball player to win a scholarship to study and play in the United States.

He will turn out for the university, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during the 2020-21 season of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics division championship.

"I chose this university because I knew they wanted me badly and would fit me into the team," Jagshaanbir told The New Indian Express.

Several US universities had approached the Indian to play for them. But what tilted the scales in Point Park's favour was how its coaches Joe Lewandowski and Daryn Freedman helped shape the game of Sim Bhullar, the first player of Indian descent to play in the NBA.

The university was thrilled to land Jagshaanbir, who, in Lewandowski's words, has "great size and athleticism as well as tremendous understanding of the game".

Jagshaanbir, who represented India at the Under-18 Asian Championship in 2018, has probably had the best training path for an Indian. After training at the NBA Academy in Delhi in its inaugural year (2017-18), he proceeded to Golden State Prep (GSP), a top-five finishing school at Napa Valley in California.

His style was honed during the six months he played for the GSP. "It was about 55 games in six months which honed my rebounding and game sense," he said. "I also became fearless. I changed my mentality from being a non-aggressive player to an aggressive beast."

Jagshaanbir has two advantages: He is big and can shoot accurately from the rim. Point Park is well placed to polish his skills since its coaches did a wonderful job fine-tuning the game of the 2.26m-tall Canadian Bhullar.

"Jagshaanbir is a seven-footer who can shoot, a combination which we don't see too often in players," said Marc Pulles, basketball operations team leader at NBA India.

At Pittsburgh, Jagshaanbir will study business administration. He is comfortable studying maths and economics and is massively influenced by former NBA star Tim Duncan, who was a bright student in college.

"It will be another level there (playing with Point Park) now, so I will have to work hard," Jagshaanbir told The New Indian Express. "It is a good platform for me to reach higher levels, like going professional. I hope to grow more with the coaches there."

Jagshaanbir returned to Jalandhar from the US on Feb 15 for some personal work, reported the Times of India. He had planned to go back after two weeks. But his stay has been prolonged indefinitely due to Covid-19 and the lockdown in India.

All he can do now is train at his fully equipped gym at home. "I'm working on my agility and jumps," he said. "It's a great opportunity I have of entering the American system. given that I'm going from a country where basketball isn't big enough. I have to stay prepared in this lockdown so that, when things resume, I can show my skills."

