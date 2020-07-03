Virdi eyes spot in England Test team

Amar Virdi is the least experienced player in England's 30-man squad for their upcoming three-Test cricket series against the West Indies.

But the 21-year-old spinner intends to do all he can to play in the first Test beginning on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"I definitely want to be playing in the first Test," Virdi told BBC Sport. "If I didn't want to do that, I probably shouldn't be here."

The young Sikh has picked up 69 wickets in 29 first-class matches and was a member of the Surrey side that won the English County Championship in 2018.

However, to make it to the England team, he will have to stave off more experienced spinners Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Matt Parkinson.

"I'm here and I want to play Test cricket," he said last Friday. "I want to show people what I'm capable of doing.

"I'm very proud of myself that I've got to this stage. The next stage is about pushing for a Test place and whenever that does happen I'm going to keep working hard."

The three-match Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket, which was halted in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second and third Tests will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16 and 24 respectively.

All the matches will be played in bio-secure venues with both sides already at Ageas Bowl preparing for their return to competitive cricket.

Virdi, who was included in England's 30-man squad last month, said he is focused on working hard to get into the team for the opening Test.

"I don't really try to impress as such - I want to do my own thing and be who I am," he said.

Virdi's strength lies in his aggression as he is always looking for wickets, reported Sky Sports.

"I think you've got to be aggressive and you've got to be looking to take wickets," he said.

"Maybe the pitches aren't always going to be suited to you, but as a spinner even if you are looking to keep it tight, my eyes are always on taking wickets regardless.

"Obviously, being young, I'm still learning my skills and getting better at my skills, so you will bowl the odd loose ball or you might not get six balls in the perfect space.

"But I think you'll bowl a lot more wicket-taking deliveries and that's what makes you dangerous: When batsmen know that you can get them out on any wicket."

If he gets to play in the first Test, Virdi will become only the third Sikh to represent England after Monty Panesar and Ravi Bopara.

Virdi said spinner Panesar has been a role model as he is also state-educated and spent his formative years at the Guru Nanak Sikh Academy in Hayes, a town in west London.

"Growing up, I watched (England spinners) Graeme Swann and Monty and that was very inspirational to me," said Virdi.

Monty was "very inspirational", he said, "because he looks very similar to me, being from my community".

"We're in a minority in a lot of industries and to see someone progressing and doing well in the field you're in really motivates you and shows you that you can do it," he added.

The number of people from South Asian backgrounds who play recreational cricket in the United Kingdom is huge.

Yet, the cut-through to the professional game is minimal, accounting for just four per cent of county players last year.

It's a complex issue, yet Virdi articulates the problem impressively for a player so young.

"There are so many factors," he told the Guardian. "A lot of it is to do with your mindset and upbringing. It can be very daunting for people from minority communities to be playing cricket just within your community and then moving to a bigger club.

"There's so much talent, from so many different communities, it definitely needs to be tapped into."

Virdi is the son of immigrants from East Africa. His father, Raj, came to the UK from Kenya to study, while his mother, Harmeet, was part of the Indian exodus from Idi Amin's regime in Uganda.

Virdi first turned out for Indian Gymkhana in Osterley, west London, before moving to Sunbury CC in Surrey at the start of his teens.

He changed clubs with his father's encouragement and other British Asians too, he says, must be open to similar moves.

Though he turned down private school scholarships to stay at the Guru Nanak Sikh Academy near his family home in Hounslow, west London, Virdi feels the move from a predominantly Asian club to one with more established county connections was key to being spotted.

He said: "In terms of the Asian conundrum - or whatever it is called these days - there needs to be more education for parents, I think.

"We have seen Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Monty Panesar, Ravi Bopara. It's not that British Asians can't make it through. It's knowing how the system works.

"My dad was very switched on and could see what I needed to do. Sunbury was a club that Middlesex and Surrey both look at and they have had 10 or so professionals come through. Sometimes guys are reluctant to leave Asian clubs. And it can be daunting."

Virdi is already a title winner, having regularly turned out for Surrey, who were unstoppable in 2018, when he picked up 39 wickets to help them become champions.

It is not just the patka and beard that makes this young Sikh so eye-catching: He is a finger spinner who gives the ball a proper rip.

Indo-Asian News Service

"I definitely want to be playing in the first Test. If I didn't want to do that, I probably shouldn't be here."

- Spinner Amar Virdi