Wanted: India's most decorated wrestler

He was once the country's darling, single-handedly lifting Indian wrestling to unprecedented heights.

Now the Delhi Police are looking for Sushil Kumar (right), India's only world champion (2010 in Moscow) in the sport, after he and his friends allegedly beat another wrestler to death at the Chhatrasal stadium in the national capital's Model Town.

The police said they have video footage in which Kumar and others can be seen assaulting wrestler Sagar Dhankad and his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on May 4.

The next morning Dhankad succumbed to his injuries, while Sonu, who was admitted to a hospital for treatment, named Kumar and his friends as assailants in his statement.

The incident reportedly erupted over a disputed flat in Model Town, which belongs to Kumar. Dhankad, the son of a Delhi Police head constable, lived there and Kumar wanted him evicted.

The police have registered a case of murder and multiple teams have been searching for Kumar, 37, and his friends in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

"The image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this incident," Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told the Press Trust of India. "But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are only concerned with their on-mat performance."

The incident happened at a time when Indian wrestling is celebrating its highest number of entries - eight - in an Olympics.

The expectation is that the Indian wrestlers will put up the country's best performance at July's Tokyo Olympics.

Kumar's image too has taken a heavy beating. At the peak of his prowess from 2010 to 2018, he triggered a revolution in Indian wrestling and created an inspirational legacy.

The reserved grappler from Baprola village, near Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, is also the only Indian to claim two Olympic medals in wrestling, a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver at the 2012 London Olympics.

Kumar's bronze in 2008 ended India's 56-year wait for an Olympic medal in wrestling.

Those were exceptional feats for a country which has seen very limited success at the Olympics.

The achievement had a tremendous impact as Indian wrestling witnessed the rise of Yogeshwar Dutt, sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, their cousin Vinesh, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and World medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia.

The WFI is concerned that the good reputation built over the years with stupendous international performances, many of them produced by Kumar himself, has been ruined.

"Not only this, but the incident that happened in February has also tarnished the image of Indian wrestling," said Mr Tomar. "The sport has struggled hard in earning a reputation because for long wrestlers were known only as a bunch of goons."

The WFI official was referring to wrestling coach Sukhwinder Mor's involvement in the murder of five people, including fellow coach Manoj Malik, at the Jaat College in Haryana's Rohtak district on Feb 12.

Sukhwinder allegedly gunned them down due to his personal enmity with Malik and was arrested in New Delhi in a joint operation by the Delhi and Haryana police the next day.

Asked if the WFI will remove Kumar from the annual list of contracted wrestlers, Mr Tomar said it "was not mulling any such move as of now".

Kumar was handed an A grade contract in December 2018 worth Rs30 lakh ($54,000) a year.

However, he has not participated in any international event since his first round defeat at the 2019 World Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The image of Chhatrasal stadium, which has given India its finest wrestlers such as Kumar, Dutt, Bajrang, Ravi and Deepak has also taken a beating.

A source at the stadium told PTI a few prominent wrestlers, including Dutt and Bajrang left the facility because "they were targeted by Sushil's camp for not toeing their line".

The 1982 Asian Games champion Satpal Singh, Kumar's coach and father-in-law, was in charge of the stadium till 2016 before he retired.

After that Kumar was appointed to the post and it is believed that the move was aimed at keeping the stadium in the tight grip of the family.

"Sushil, who is employed there on deputation from the railways, calls the shots. If you don't listen to him, he will start harassing you," the source said.

"People are scared to say anything. They come to make a career, not to indulge in politics. So they found it convenient to leave than tolerate the stadium politics."

Kumar is no stranger to controversy.

In 2016, the WFI chose Narsingh Pancham Yadav to represent India at the Rio Games. But he later failed a dope test and accused Sushil of having a role in spiking his food.

During the 2018 Commonwealth Games trials, after Kumar beat Praveen Rana in the final, the supporters of the two wrestlers traded blows outside the stadium.

Rana later alleged that the bout was interrupted many times at the behest of Kumar and the officials were threatened. They finally awarded the fight to Kumar.

Indo-Asian News Service

"The image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this incident. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat." - Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar