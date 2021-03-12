Washington shines with bat and ball

Test hundreds don't come easily and Washington Sundar could have had two in India's recent cricket series against England.

Running out of partners with scores of 85 not out and 96 not out is hard to digest, especially for his father, but then there is an element of nonchalance about the 21-year-old player from Chennai in Tamil Nadu which suggests that achieving such landmarks are just a matter of time.

"It's okay, if I keep playing this way, there will be more chances coming my way," the left-hander said, after his 96 not out proved crucial in India's innings and 25 runs win over England in Ahmedabad last week and ensured India won the series 3-1 and qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in England in June.

It should have been an easy century for Sundar but for the lack of application shown by tailenders Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. The last three Indian wickets - including the run out of Axar Patel - fell within five deliveries without the addition of a run, leaving Sundar four short of a maiden century.

"What I am really disappointed about are the tailenders," fumed his father M. Sundar, a former cricketer who was once a probable for the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy team. "They couldn't stay on for even a brief while.

"Youngsters watching shouldn't learn what the tailenders did. It is not about technique or skills. It was a matter of courage. England were tired, they were not bowling at lethal pace."

Sundar is in the Indian side primarily as an off-spinner. But in a matter of a little over a month he has shown that he is good with the bat too.

In January, he scored a breathtaking 62 against Australia in Brisbane on his Test debut which helped India win the Test by three wickets and the series 2-1. "It is quite surprising (to see people bracketing him as a bowler)," said India's premier off-spinner R. Ashwin, who also hails from Chennai. "Washy bowled in some of the IPL (Indian Premier League) matches last season and shot to fame because of his bowling in the powerplay. Quite surprising that people don't recognise that he is a batsman who can bowl. I am not surprised at his batting because he works really hard at it. He loves his batting. He is a special batsman."

Sundar has played as a batsman in Chennai league cricket and also opened for Tamil Nadu in some of the limited first-class opportunities he got. But he is better known as a limited-overs specialist bowler for his ability to bowl a tight length.

"I don't understand why people are surprised at his batting," said his father, who named his son Washington in honour of a man named P.D. Washington who had sponsored the father's cricket passion. "He can face the new ball. But we are ready for whatever the Indian team asks him to do."

The senior Sundar began training his son with a tennis ball when the boy was in kindergarten. Later the dad would also train Sundar and his elder sister Shailaja at the Chepauk nets in Chennai.

Sundar played Under-16 cricket for Tamil Nadu when he was in sixth grade and, by the time he was 13, he was playing first-division league cricket in Chennai facing boys twice his age.

"Playing against or with periya pasanga (older boys) at such a young age was a learning curve for Washy and it shaped his career," said Shailaja, 29, a state-level cricketer herself. "Having also played many fast bowlers at the MRF pace foundation, he has that game-sense to adapt to speed."

"If you ask me or others who have seen Washy grow up, he was an opener," added Shailaja, who is a leg-spinner and a top-order batter. "I'm more a fan of his batting than bowling."

Sundar has scored three vital 50s for India. Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons No. 8 is too a low position for him.

"I look where he bats at No. 8 and think he's not gonna bat there for long," said Vaughan. "He's certainly a player that could bat in the top six in time. That's gonna give India a great option, he can bowl his off spin."

Vaughan added that Sundar has a good technique: "Technically very strong, plays straight, picks up length quickly, he's got good options on both front and back foot, off side and on side. Despite being fairly new at the Test level, he looks completely in control even in pressure situations."

India's coach Ravi Shastri said Sundar has more natural ability than he ever did during his playing career. "He has far more natural ability than I had," said Shastri. "If he can focus on his bowling, India will have a very good number six. Someone who can get you 50, 60, 70 and then bowl you 20 overs. It was my role and he can do it even better."

With 265 runs in four Tests batting at No. 7 or No. 8, a promotion may not be far away for Sundar.

Ashwin suggested he should bat up the order as often as possible.

"Ideally, if there's an upcoming talent like him, it makes logical sense when he goes back to his state team for him to bat at No. 3 or No. 4," said Ashwin.

"In fact, Washy is an opening bat. I think he should go back to first-class cricket and probably start opening or batting at three. Washy is a semma (tremendous in Tamil) batsman, there's no doubt about it."

Indo-Asian News Service

