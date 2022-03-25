Weight off Kannan's shoulders

K.Kannan and T. Rajamanickam, whose life bans were lifted by the Football Association of Singapore on March 15. PHOTO: TABLA

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Relief is writ large on K. Kannan's face.

The former Singapore football international is "feeling good" after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) finally lifted a life ban that was imposed on him in 1995.

The striker was convicted of conspiring with two others to bribe then-national goalkeeper David Lee with $80,000 to concede a goal in a Malaysia Cup match.

He spent 14 months behind bars and was handed a life ban on taking part in football management or membership or activities under the FAS.

"You feel that justice has been finally done," Kannan, 60, told tabla!, after the FAS Council lifted the ban on March 15.

"I'm not over-elated or over the moon. But it's a good thing that you don't take that stigma to your grave. At least everything is over."

Kannan, who donned the national colours from 1980 to 1992, admitted that he is totally to blame for what happened.

"Everybody makes mistakes in life. So did I," he said. "I clearly will not blame anybody for what I went through."

It was tough for him with the initial media glare and the accusations levelled against him. But he bottled up all the frustration and anger, and soldiered on.

"Of course, regret was the No. 1 thing that gripped me," he said.

"When you see your former national teammates become coaches of countries and clubs, a sense of disappointment and sadness overcomes you.

"Even now nothing really changes for me. But when I go to a club or take part in any community activity, I can move freely. The weight is off my shoulders - nobody can say that I'm not allowed to participate, I'm not allowed to be there. So, in that sense, it's a great relief."

Kannan made four appeals over the years to the FAS, before he received a decision in his favour.

He feels what worked for him this time were the letters written to the FAS by the Singapore Indian Association's (IA) football convener Ranjit Singh and former journalist and businessman Jose Raymond.

Despite the life ban, Kannan had been playing social football and organising tournaments and foreign tours for IA.

But last year he received a letter from the FAS informing him that it received a complaint about him being involved in football management and activities at IA.

The FAS gave him another warning and said that "any violation of the ban will be treated very seriously".

"For 20 years I was playing social football and nothing happened," Kannan said. "I thank former IA vice-president V.P. Jothi for allowing me to run the IA football team despite knowing my case.

"Obviously, a group of people were jealous and wanted to hit me by complaining to the FAS. I felt this was injustice as football is my passion."

According to Kannan, Mr Singh and Mr Raymond fought hard for him with the FAS.

"My great friend Jose, whom I had not seen for many years, heard about my story and came to see me. I told him everything," said Kannan. "That's when he said, 'Let's do everything we can to get your ban lifted'.

"He engaged a legal team from Eugene Thuiraisingam LLP who worked pro bono to appeal against the life ban."

The appeal pointed out the example of former Australian player Abbas Saad who was convicted of match-fixing in Singapore in June 1995. His permanent suspension was lifted after an appeal in 2009.

It also pointed out that six former S-League players with Liaoning Guangyuan were convicted for match-fixing but they were not handed a permanent suspension.

In its decision to lift Kannan's ban, the FAS said he had kept a clean record since his conviction. Mr Raymond told tabla! that probably helped Kannan's case immensely.

"Everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild their lives," said Mr Raymond.

"The FAS saw that Kannan was straight and narrow. He was not involved in any controversy and stayed out of trouble. It was exemplary."

Kannan, who once played alongside Singapore football icon Fandi Ahmad and was declared the best player of the 1992 Singapore Prime League season, said he was frustrated for long because many footballers around the world caught in similar circumstances had their bans lifted much earlier.

"I was helpless," he said. "You know football is still always in you. You've been playing football all your life.

"Even after I retired from the national team, I felt I was very competitive socially. Most importantly, I could contribute to the development of the game. So, there was a sense of anger in me. But I took it all in my stride."

He is happy that his wife, three daughters and friends stood by him through his difficult years.

He will continue making trophies and medals, which is his business. He also plans to start a football academy with his partner at SportyGo, which is currently into cricket management.

"I went through a difficult period," said Kannan. "But now everything is behind me. Life goes on."

santosh@sph.com.sg

"I'm not over-elated or over the moon. But it's a good thing that you don't take that stigma to your grave. At least everything is over."

- K. Kannan