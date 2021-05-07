What pricked the IPL bio-bubble?

7 May 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 7 May 2021 08:08

l The bio-bubble for IPL 2020 in the UAE was managed by Restrata, a professional company well versed in tracking devices and bio-secure solutions. This time, the IPL decided to go local, leaving matters in the hands of hospital vendors and testing labs, which failed to replicate the process properly. l Air travel was the biggest worry as IPL 2021 was to be held across six cities in India. It is understood that two players and one team coach contracted Covid-19 at airport terminals. In the UAE, there was no air travel. l The tracking device worn by players were at times faulty. These were purchased from a Chennai company that failed to live up to the standards set in the UAE. l Testing and quarantine protocols for people outside the bubble - ground staff, hotel staff, caterers, net bowlers, DJs and drivers - were difficult to maintain. Multiple cities meant a larger cluster of people who kept changing. l Each franchise created its own bubble for players, members and staff, instead of a central agency managing the tournament. l The franchises and BCCI will now lose Rs2,000 crore ($361.5 million).

 
 
Article Paywall 1
தடையற்ற சேவையைப் பெற, சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்.
தொடக்க சலுகை - தனிநபர் பயன்பாட்டுக்கு மாதத்திற்கு $4.90 மட்டுமே! (ஒப்பந்தம் கிடையாது)
 
 
 
 
நாங்கள் தரமான செய்திகளை வழங்கவும் இந்த வட்டாரத்தில் தமிழ் வாசகர்களின் எண்ணிக்கையை அதிகரிக்கவும், நீங்கள் சந்தா சேர்வது உதவும்.
இன்றே சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள்!
 
இன்னும் ஒரு செய்தியை இலவசமாக வாசிக்க
தடையற்ற சேவைக்கு சந்தாதாரராகுங்கள். TM Icon
X

அதற்குள்ளாகவா? இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!

அதற்குள்ளாகவா?
இந்தச் செய்திகளையும் படிக்கலாமே!