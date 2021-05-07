What pricked the IPL bio-bubble?

l The bio-bubble for IPL 2020 in the UAE was managed by Restrata, a professional company well versed in tracking devices and bio-secure solutions. This time, the IPL decided to go local, leaving matters in the hands of hospital vendors and testing labs, which failed to replicate the process properly. l Air travel was the biggest worry as IPL 2021 was to be held across six cities in India. It is understood that two players and one team coach contracted Covid-19 at airport terminals. In the UAE, there was no air travel. l The tracking device worn by players were at times faulty. These were purchased from a Chennai company that failed to live up to the standards set in the UAE. l Testing and quarantine protocols for people outside the bubble - ground staff, hotel staff, caterers, net bowlers, DJs and drivers - were difficult to maintain. Multiple cities meant a larger cluster of people who kept changing. l Each franchise created its own bubble for players, members and staff, instead of a central agency managing the tournament. l The franchises and BCCI will now lose Rs2,000 crore ($361.5 million).