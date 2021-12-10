What's troubling Rahane and Pujara?

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are considered rock-solid batsmen at the top for India, are going through a lean patch.

Both have retained their places in the side for the tour of South Africa later this month, but there are growing calls for them to be dropped.

Neither excelled during the recently concluded home series against New Zealand and younger batsmen have shown that they have the wares to replace the duo.

A lot is expected from Rahane when he walks into the middle to bat, but the calm-headed batsman has found it difficult to show consistency.

There was a time when the Mumbai-born cricketer was India's most trusted batsman during overseas tours which perhaps led to his appointment as Virat Kohli's deputy in Tests. But things have changed drastically for him in the last two years and on Wednesday he was replaced as the vice-captain by Rohit Sharma.

Barring his match-winning century against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year, he has not made too many impactful knocks.

The 33-year-old has averaged just 24.39 in his last 16 Test matches and his "hamstring injury" pull-out from the Test against New Zealand last week in Mumbai was judged by the Indian media as a respectable way to ease his misery.

So, what's troubling India's Test vice-captain?

Former top Indian batsman V.V.S. Laxman feels the right-hander is not decisive and his footwork is causing problems. "Absolutely, he is not decisive (while deciding whether to play on the front foot or the back foot). If your feet stay rooted to the ground, then you are forced to play from the crease," Laxman said on Star Sports.

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori feels it could be a mental block and Rahane should be dropped so he will get time to reset things and overcome his lean patch.

"He (Rahane) looks like he wants to be aggressive and isn't tentative. But still he is getting out, and ostensibly that starts to weigh on his mind," said Vettori. "I think, being dropped and having the ability to come back can then reset a lot of things."

Pujara has done well on overseas tours, but his good performances have come in patches. He is the rock in the Indian batting line-up, but he has been shaky over the past two years.

A few cracks have started to emerge in his defence and he is getting out in similar fashion repeatedly - fending at balls moving away.

In the last two years, the Indian team have suffered batting collapses and No. 3 Pujara's failures are a primary reason for that.

The Saurashtra player's poor performance in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand earlier this year had become a topic of debate. He was heavily criticised for his "lack of intent".

However, Pujara reinvented himself in the subsequent Test series against England and his fearless approach brought the joy back to his batting.

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last month, he said his new approach is bringing him good results. But he had only scores of 26, 22, 0 and 47 in the series.

Pujara's last Test hundred came against Australia in January 2019. In 24 Tests since then, he averages just 27.90.

Kohli said on Monday that no hurried calls will be taken on Rahane and Pujara's future based on external pressure. "I can't judge Ajinkya's form," he said. "Nobody can judge anybody's form for that matter. Because only an individual knows what part of his game he has to work on. But it is important to back those players who have made impactful performances in difficult situations and important Tests."

However, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill showing they have the talent and skills to play at the highest level, it won't be a surprise if the selectors decide to move on from Rahane and Pujara soon.

Indo-Asian News Service