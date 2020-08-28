Whole issue blown out of proportion

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Cricketers in Singapore believe that Ravichandran Ashwin's point of view is interesting but it is unlikely to work.

"What do you expect the batsman to do if he knows he will be penalised if he gets out on a free ball?" asked Anand Natarajan, a local league player and umpire. "He will only try to defend.

"So, there also has to be a rule that if the batsman doesn't score from the free ball, he will be penalised. Only then Ashwin's suggestion will work.

"Anyway, I don't see a point because 'Mankading' is part of cricket's laws. Someone, to create news, has brought the issue of 'spirit of the game' into this."

Former Singapore national team captain Zubin Shroff believes the "whole Mankading issue in the IPL has been blown out of proportion".

He said: "Ashwin is going by the rules. Ponting should be the last person to talk about 'spirit of the game' because he is not always right." The former Australian captain has claimed catches off bounced balls and does not walk when he knows he is out.

"I don't think anything needs to be done about this rule," said Zubin. "Batsmen should be aware that bowlers can run them out and stick to the crease until the ball is delivered. There is no need to invoke 'spirit of the game'."

Former Indian Association teams' captain George Dantas considers cricket "a gentleman's game and it should be played in the right spirit". He feels bowlers should not resort to 'Mankading'.

"The bowler should always warn the batsman and the batsman will then never leave the crease early," said George. "That's the way it should be done. What's happening now is putting the game into disrepute."

Sarika Prasad, who is in the International Cricket Council's panel of development umpires, tends to agree with Ashwin.

"Batsmen should not take an advance start," he said. "It is clearly mentioned in the rules. Batsmen will then get an unfair advantage towards the end of a game because they will be able to convert ones into twos and twos into threes and so on.

"I would suggest that the umpire, if he notices the non-striker is running out of the crease early, have a friendly word with him and ask him not to do so. The batsman should be given out if he persists. You got to stick to the rule."