Wikipedia grilled over edits to player's page

The Indian government summoned Wikipedia executives after national cricketer Arshdeep Singh's (left) page on the online encyclopedia was edited after a match with Pakistan.

The player incurred the wrath of netizens after he dropped a simple catch in the closing stages of a tense India-Pakistan match on Sunday.

His Wikipedia page was edited post-match to say the Punjab-born Sikh cricketer was selected to play for Khalistan, an independent state sought by a Sikh separatist movement.

The wrongful edits were "removed within minutes" by Wikipedia's volunteer community, said a Wikimedia Foundation spokesman. Editing access to the article was then restricted to only trusted users.

A senior government source said the central information technology ministry summoned Wikipedia executives over the incident.

The Economic Times reported that a government panel would question Wikipedia on how the online encyclopedia is edited and how modifications such as those made to Arshdeep's page could be allowed.

"The edits were traced back to servers in the neighbouring countries and can cause serious damage to the internal peace and national safety of India," said a government official.

Wikipedia's articles, written primarily by unpaid volunteers, are relied on by platforms from Google to Amazon to give their users information.

"Wikimedia Foundation generally does not set editorial policy on Wikipedia - we don't write, edit or determine what content is included on Wikipedia or how that content is maintained," said Wikimedia.

Emotions run high whenever India play Pakistan in what is cricket's most passionate rivalry.

India prevailed in the first group match on Aug 28 but Pakistan swiftly exacted revenge, clinching Sunday's Super Four thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Arshdeep received support from star Indian player Virat Kohli, who said "anyone can make a mistake", and the hashtag #IndiaWithArshdeep, in support of the young player, is trending on Twitter.

Arshdeep told his parents that he was unfazed by the tweets and would take only the positives out of them.

"Arshdeep takes all criticism on the chin and is upbeat," his father Darshan Singh told The Indian Express.

"His said, 'I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. This incident has given me more confidence'."

His mother Baljeet added: "Arshdeep told us the whole Indian team is supporting him."

